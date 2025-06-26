How to Enable Clipboard History on Ubuntu 24.04

I recently switched back to Ubuntu 24.04 from Fedora KDE 42. I know it might look like a downgrade, but I enjoy some distro-hopping from time to time. After completing my post-installation setup—some tweaks and software installations—I started editing and drafting new posts. While doing so, I instinctively looked at the top bar for the clipboard icon because I needed to paste a text I had copied before the last one.
That’s when it hit me: there’s still no clipboard history by default in Ubuntu. So, how do we enable clipboard history on Ubuntu?
Install GPaste Clipboard Management System
Since Ubuntu uses a modified GNOME desktop, enabling clipboard history is simply a matter of installing and configuring an extension—namely, the GPaste GNOME Shell extension.
- Open a terminal by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T and run the following command:
sudo apt install gnome-shell-extension-gpaste -y
- Once installed, log out and log back in for the changes to take effect.
Enable the Clipboard Indicator
To enable the clipboard indicator, launch the GPaste Preferences tool from the applications menu (which looks more like a dashboard in Ubuntu), then scroll down to the GNOME Shell section and toggle on both options:
- Enable the gnome-shell extension
- Sync the daemon state with the extension’s one
The first option activates the clipboard indicator in the top bar, while the second ensures that the extension and daemon stay in sync, preserving your clipboard history consistently.
Alternatively, you can enable the GPaste clipboard indicator using the GNOME Extension Manager. If it’s not already installed, run:
sudo apt install gnome-shell-extension-manager
Now a clipboard icon should appear on the right side of the top bar, right next to the other system status icons. When you click it, you’ll see an empty clipboard history—go ahead and fill it up by copying text from here and there (yes, that’s the fun part).
Customize GPaste Preferences to Fit Your Workflow
Let’s go even further and configure the GPaste clipboard system to meet our needs:
- Enable image copy history: In the General Behaviour tab, scroll down to the Optional Features section and turn on the Images support option. I personally need this for photo editing, but if you don’t, feel free to skip it.
- Now head over to the History Settings tab to adjust resource limits, text limits, and display settings. The only thing I usually change here is the maximum history size — the default is 100, which I find excessive, so I generally reduce it to 20.
It’s also a good idea to check the keyboard shortcuts. You might find at least one that speeds up your workflow. Personally, I like Ctrl + Alt + H to quickly show the clipboard history, and Ctrl + Alt + V to delete the active item (the first one in the list) from history.
💬 Do you use clipboard history on Ubuntu? If so, what tool do you use, and how do you configure it to match your workflow? Let me know in the comments!
Join the Discussion!