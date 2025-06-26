How to Enable Clipboard History on Ubuntu 24.04

I recently switched back to Ubuntu 24.04 from Fedora KDE 42. I know it might look like a downgrade, but I enjoy some distro-hopping from time to time. After completing my post-installation setup—some tweaks and software installations—I started editing and drafting new posts. While doing so, I instinctively looked at the top bar for the clipboard icon because I needed to paste a text I had copied before the last one.

That’s when it hit me: there’s still no clipboard history by default in Ubuntu. So, how do we enable clipboard history on Ubuntu?

This article is sponsored by TUXEDOComputers, a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale. To learn more, read our Code of Ethics.

Install GPaste Clipboard Management System

Since Ubuntu uses a modified GNOME desktop, enabling clipboard history is simply a matter of installing and configuring an extension—namely, the GPaste GNOME Shell extension.

Open a terminal by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T and run the following command:

sudo apt install gnome-shell-extension-gpaste -y

This installs the full GPaste clipboard management system—and yes, the “G” stands for GNOME.

Once installed, log out and log back in for the changes to take effect.

If you’re still using an X11 session, you can also press Alt + F2 , type r , and hit Enter to restart the shell without logging out.

Enable the Clipboard Indicator

To enable the clipboard indicator, launch the GPaste Preferences tool from the applications menu (which looks more like a dashboard in Ubuntu), then scroll down to the GNOME Shell section and toggle on both options:

Enable the gnome-shell extension

Sync the daemon state with the extension’s one

Option 1 enables the top bar indicator; Option 2 syncs the extension and daemon for consistent history.

The first option activates the clipboard indicator in the top bar, while the second ensures that the extension and daemon stay in sync, preserving your clipboard history consistently.

Alternatively, you can enable the GPaste clipboard indicator using the GNOME Extension Manager. If it’s not already installed, run:

sudo apt install gnome-shell-extension-manager

Launch the Extension Manager, scroll through the list to find GPaste, and toggle it on.

Now a clipboard icon should appear on the right side of the top bar, right next to the other system status icons. When you click it, you’ll see an empty clipboard history—go ahead and fill it up by copying text from here and there (yes, that’s the fun part).

My clipboard history is already getting crowded—told you I use it a lot 😄

Customize GPaste Preferences to Fit Your Workflow

Let’s go even further and configure the GPaste clipboard system to meet our needs:

Enable image copy history: In the General Behaviour tab, scroll down to the Optional Features section and turn on the Images support option. I personally need this for photo editing, but if you don’t, feel free to skip it.

Need to copy images too? I do!

Just open GPaste Preferences, go to the General Behaviour tab, scroll to Optional Features, and toggle on Images support.

Now head over to the History Settings tab to adjust resource limits, text limits, and display settings. The only thing I usually change here is the maximum history size — the default is 100, which I find excessive, so I generally reduce it to 20.

Adjusting clipboard history settings — I usually reduce the history size from 100 to 20.

It’s also a good idea to check the keyboard shortcuts. You might find at least one that speeds up your workflow. Personally, I like Ctrl + Alt + H to quickly show the clipboard history, and Ctrl + Alt + V to delete the active item (the first one in the list) from history.

Exploring GPaste keyboard shortcuts — I love using Ctrl + Alt + H to bring up the history and Ctrl + Alt + V to delete the active item. You might find a favorite too!

💬 Do you use clipboard history on Ubuntu? If so, what tool do you use, and how do you configure it to match your workflow? Let me know in the comments!