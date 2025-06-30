No More Copr Needed to Install TUXEDO Software on Fedora

I remember the day I installed Fedora on my Pulse 15 Linux laptop and found how hard it was to install the TUXEDO Control Center. The only options I had were compiling from source or adding an unofficial COPR repository, which felt unsafe (not certainly, but possibly) and was often outdated.

Fortunately, that’s no longer the case. TUXEDO Computers now offers a well-maintained official repository for Fedora. This means we can now officially install the latest stable version of the TUXEDO software and drivers, easily and safely.

So, how do we add the TUXEDO repository on Fedora Linux?

This article is sponsored by TUXEDOComputers, a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale. To learn more, read our Code of Ethics.

Create the TUXEDO Repository File

Before adding any repository, it’s always recommended to ensure your system is up to date. On Fedora, you can open a terminal with Ctrl + Alt + T (the default shortcut on Fedora KDE, and likely the same on Fedora GNOME) and run:

sudo dnf update -y

Don’t close your terminal yet, as we’ll now create the tuxedo.repo file. Run:

sudo nano /etc/yum.repos.d/tuxedo.repo

I use nano, but feel free to use your favorite text editor, maybe vim!

Paste the following content into the file:

[tuxedo] name=tuxedo baseurl=https://rpm.tuxedocomputers.com/fedora/42/x86_64/base enabled=1 gpgcheck=1 gpgkey=https://rpm.tuxedocomputers.com/fedora/42/0x54840598.pub.asc skip_if_unavailable=False

Now it’s time to save the repo file. Since we’re using nano, you can press Ctrl + O to save and Ctrl + X to exit.

Fedora’s current stable version is 42. In the future, replace 42 in the gpgkey URL and the baseurl path with your Fedora version or the highest available on TUXEDO’s server.

Since Fedora is a cutting-edge Linux distribution with a new release every six months, I hope TUXEDO will eventually automate repository version updates.

Import the TUXEDO Repository GPG Key

To make the repo even more official and secure, we need to import its GPG key to verify package integrity. Run:

sudo rpm --import https://rpm.tuxedocomputers.com/fedora/42/0x54840598.pub.asc

As I mentioned earlier, be sure to change the version number to match your Fedora version or the highest version offered in the repository, which you can check on the TUXEDO server.

Install TUXEDO Software on Fedora

Gongrutalition you are now one command line away from safely and officially install TUXEDO Control Center and TUXEDO Drivers on your fedora Linux system, so if you not closed your terminal window yet just run the following command:

sudo dnf install tuxedo-control-center

And that’s it! Enjoy using Fedora Linux on your TUXEDO computer with the official support it deserves.

💬 What Linux distribution do you use on your TUXEDO laptop? If you’re on Fedora, how did you install the TUXEDO Control Center before the official repo was available? Share your experience in the comments below!