No More Copr Needed to Install TUXEDO Software on Fedora

I remember the day I installed Fedora on my Pulse 15 Linux laptop and found how hard it was to install the TUXEDO Control Center. The only options I had were compiling from source or adding an unofficial COPR repository, which felt unsafe (not certainly, but possibly) and was often outdated.
Fortunately, that’s no longer the case. TUXEDO Computers now offers a well-maintained official repository for Fedora. This means we can now officially install the latest stable version of the TUXEDO software and drivers, easily and safely.
So, how do we add the TUXEDO repository on Fedora Linux?
Create the TUXEDO Repository File
Before adding any repository, it’s always recommended to ensure your system is up to date. On Fedora, you can open a terminal with Ctrl + Alt + T (the default shortcut on Fedora KDE, and likely the same on Fedora GNOME) and run:
sudo dnf update -y
Don’t close your terminal yet, as we’ll now create the tuxedo.repo file. Run:
sudo nano /etc/yum.repos.d/tuxedo.repo
Paste the following content into the file:
[tuxedo]
name=tuxedo
baseurl=https://rpm.tuxedocomputers.com/fedora/42/x86_64/base
enabled=1
gpgcheck=1
gpgkey=https://rpm.tuxedocomputers.com/fedora/42/0x54840598.pub.asc
skip_if_unavailable=False
Now it’s time to save the repo file. Since we’re using nano, you can press Ctrl + O to save and Ctrl + X to exit.
Import the TUXEDO Repository GPG Key
To make the repo even more official and secure, we need to import its GPG key1 to verify package integrity. Run:
sudo rpm --import https://rpm.tuxedocomputers.com/fedora/42/0x54840598.pub.asc
Install TUXEDO Software on Fedora
Gongrutalition you are now one command line away from safely and officially install TUXEDO Control Center and TUXEDO Drivers on your fedora Linux system, so if you not closed your terminal window yet just run the following command:
sudo dnf install tuxedo-control-center
And that’s it! Enjoy using Fedora Linux on your TUXEDO computer with the official support it deserves.
💬 What Linux distribution do you use on your TUXEDO laptop? If you’re on Fedora, how did you install the TUXEDO Control Center before the official repo was available? Share your experience in the comments below!
- A GPG key acts like a security guard for your software downloads, ensuring that what you’re getting is exactly what the original developers intended. ↩︎
