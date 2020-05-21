April the month of Linux releases and open source updates

April is the month of Linux releases and software updates, as every year, April almost never passes without a new event in Linux and open source world. This year, The month "overlooked us" with interesting events about Linux and open-source.
- Canonical published a new releases "Ubuntu 20.04"
- A refreshed looking: The Ubuntu 20.04 comes with an improved Yaru Theme from the boot splash to the desktop.
- Gnome 3.36: Ubuntu Focal Fossa features the GNOME desktop version 3.36, which improves performance and stability.
- Updated apps: it's shipping Firefox 75, Thunderbird 68.7.0 and the powerful LibreOffice 6.4.
- An improved fingerprint UI.
- A new setting option to enable fractional scaling.
- A newer ZFS.
- New hardware acceleration and optimizations.
- Kdenlive 20.04 is free in the wild
- A new preview Scaling feature.
- New rating, tagging sorting and filtering of clips in the Project Bin
- Support of Pitch shifting when changing a clip’s speed.
- OpenTimelineIO support: did I just say this! Yeah, now you can import and export to Pixar’s OTIO interchange format which support conversion to many existing file formats including Final Cut Pro XML and Adobe Premiere.
- 40 critical issues fixes.
- Fedora 32 released
- Miscellaneous news
- On April 16, 2020, The Document Foundation announced the availability of LibreOffice 6.4.3.
- Manjaro 20.0 Lysia Officially Launched On April 26, 2020.
