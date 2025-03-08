ONLYOFFICE 8.3 Released with Improved RTL Support, Enhanced Compatibility & New Features Across All Editors

One of the many reasons I like open-source software is that, unlike new Windows releases, it keeps getting better with every update and new version without compromising existing features that already work well. This is exactly the case with the new ONLYOFFICE 8.3 release, which brings this open-source office suite even closer to becoming the best complete alternative to Microsoft Office for most users, including myself.

The new release introduces dozens of features and improvements across all the editors, making it worth highlighting in this blog post. So, without further ado, let’s dive into what’s new in ONLYOFFICE 8.3!

Better RTL Support

This may not be the most critical feature for everyone, but for many users, including myself, it's a game-changer. Since its introduction in the ONLYOFFICE 8 series, RTL support has steadily improved with each update.

In version 8.3, we finally have the ability to change the paragraph direction to RTL directly from the Home tab in the document editor.



ONLYOFFICE 8.3 Introduces RTL Paragraph Direction Support

Additionally, we can now set the default sheet direction from the Advanced Settings section in the File tab, making ONLYOFFICE more user-friendly for RTL language users.



Set the default sheet direction to RTL in File > Advanced Settings.

This release also fixes the display of non-printable characters in RTL paragraphs and introduces RTL interface support for the embedded viewer.

Despite these improvements, full RTL support is still lacking. List elements remain partially adapted, with numbers and bullets still appearing on the left side. The presentation editor also lacks an RTL paragraph direction option. Nevertheless, each update brings it closer to full RTL support.

New Supported Formats

It is always interesting how many office suites we do not even hear about until an open source alternative introduces support for their file formats.

Expanding compatibility makes it easier for more users to switch to open source solutions without worrying about losing access to their documents.{alertTip}

With ONLYOFFICE 8.3, you can now open and view files created in Apple iWork’s Pages, Keynote, and Numbers while preserving their formatting. Additionally, this release adds support for South Korea’s Hancom Office file formats (.hwp and .hwpx).

Apple iWork compatibility arrives in ONLYOFFICE 8.3.

Even better, you can edit these files by converting them to OOXML formats (DOCX, PPTX, XLSX), though full formatting compliance is not guaranteed.

New Features Across All Editors

ONLYOFFICE 8.3 brings a significant number of new features and improvements across all its editors.

Upgraded PDF Editor



Let's start with the PDF editor, which now allows you to select multiple pages using the Ctrl key for specific selections or the Shift key for range selection, making it easier to manage large PDFs thanks to the newly added multi-page selection tool. Moreover, it is now possible to move pages in PDF files.

Multi-page selection in ONLYOFFICE 8.3 PDF Editor.

For a professional touch, you can also insert stamps into your PDFs, such as contract documents. The new Stamp option is located in the Comment tab and comes with predefined presets like Approved, Confidential, Draft, Completed, and more.

Insert predefined stamps in PDFs with ONLYOFFICE 8.3.

Furthermore, annotations editing has gained a quick panel with options to change highlight colors and opacity, add comments, or remove annotations in just a few clicks.

ONLYOFFICE 8.3: Edit annotations faster with the new quick panel.

Enhanced Spreadsheet Editor



Moving on to the Spreadsheet editor, you no longer need to worry about outdated numbers, as external linked sources now update automatically. Just make sure to enable "Automatically update data from the linked source" in Data > External Links.

Automatic updates for external linked data in ONLYOFFICE 8.3 Spreadsheets.

Another useful addition is the AutoFill option in the Series section, which lets you quickly fill cells with days, weekdays, months, or years. Simply select the cell range, click on the Fill icon, choose Series, configure the date autofill to your preference, and you're done!

ONLYOFFICE 8.3: Quickly fill cells with days, months, and years using AutoFill.

But that’s not all! Version 8.3 introduces more improvements, including:



The ability to open and save calculated items in pivot tables , accessible from the Pivot Table tab.

Function argument hints in the updated function wizard.

Automatic delimiter detection when opening CSV files.

The option to show or hide horizontal and vertical scrollbars.

Improved Presentation Editor



In the Presentation editor, you’ll now find a brand-new Design tab that allows you to seamlessly apply styles, change color schemes, and adjust slide sizes—all in one place.

ONLYOFFICE 8.3: Easily customize slides with the new Design tab.

Moreover, you can now draw directly during a slideshow or in presenter mode using the pen and highlighter tools, a feature I personally appreciate as a science teacher who often needs to highlight key points during lessons.

ONLYOFFICE 8.3: Draw on slides in slideshow mode with pen and highlighter tools.

Other useful enhancements include:



The ability to rename the Slide Master —because we humans like to name things!

A " Show from Beginning " option added to the Quick Access Toolbar.

New Hand and Select buttons in the presentation viewer to enhance usability.

Cross-Editor Improvements

Across all editors, ONLYOFFICE 8.3 introduces shape merging with five options: Union, Combine, Fragment, Intersect, and Subtract, enabling the creation of custom visuals.

Shape merging options in ONLYOFFICE 8.3.

Additionally, you can now:

Compare text documents at the character or word level.

Toggle field codes in text documents.

Reset cropping for images via both the right panel and context menu.

Disable feature tips with the new parameter:

--customization.features.featuresTips=false{codeBox}

ONLYOFFICE 8.3 also improves usability when working with protected text documents, introduces Albanian localization (sq-AL), and enhances real-time co-editing in ONLYOFFICE Docs. You can now undo your last actions in both the PDF and Spreadsheet editors during co-editing sessions—without disrupting your team's workflow.

Boosted Mobile Apps

Interestingly, ONLYOFFICE mobile apps have also received significant updates, including:

A tabbed interface in editors for tablets on both iOS and Android.

A " Protect with a password " option for iOS.

The ability to draw in documents.

Strengthened Stability, Security & Compatibility



Of course, we shouldn’t forget the dozens of bug fixes that improve stability, security, and compatibility with other office suite file formats, including OpenDocument and Open XML formats. Listing them all would turn this post into a scientific paper!