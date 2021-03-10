Finally, MEGAsync is live on Flathub!

byDjalel Oukid -
0

For me, MEGA is the best free secure Cloud Storage that support Linux natively and strengthen your privacy fortress on the guilty internet world.

{tocify} $title={Table of Contents}

My MEGA experience

I started using MEGA as my main cloud-storage in 2018, after trying many useless Linux third-party google drive client apps, for one reason official prebuilt package for most distros that you can download from the company website. However, this is not the only advantage MEGA has over Google cloud storage as, in addition to End-to-End Encryption feature, the team behind it really takes care of the penguin & opensource community by providing useful Firefox, Thunderbird and file manager extensions that makes your life even easier on your favourite distro. Furthermore, you can enjoy the integrated secure communication service.

You can exchange messages, share your files and have audio/video calls with MEGA’s end-to-end encrypted chat.  MEGA explains.
 
This was enough for me as an 😑 ex Google drive user. But by becoming a "distro hopper", I found my self looking for a unified MEGAsync (MEGA cloud storage client) package format that works the same on every distro. I launched my favourite web browser (firefox) to check if such a format exists. Oh my joy, this technology is just out there and it is free and open source, and is even available in more than one option: Flatpak and Snap. But unfortunately, the app was not available in their stores. 
On Feburary 2021, my dream came to life as Flathub team just added MEGAsync to the repository. I jumped to my terminal and installed it using a solely command line. After the installation completed, I started the app and everything just works. So, how to install MEGAsync Flatpak version on your Linux system?

Setup Flatpak

First you should setup Flatpak on your system following the official guide which you can find on Quick Setup page.

Install Megasync Flatpak app

Launch your favourite terminal app then paste the code below and hit enter:

flatpak install flathub nz.mega.MEGAsync{codeBox}

Run Megasync

After a successful installation process, you can run it from your app launcher menu or your terminal:
flatpak run nz.mega.MEGAsync{codeBox}

Bonus 

Even if you backup your most important stuff via a cloud storage service, you still need an offline emergency plan as accidents could happen at any moment, this including computer malfunction, internal hdd failure, cloud service goes down, losing your cloud account password. So, having an external (portable) hard drive will allow you to backup your data and access them if such an accident happened. For that reason, I did a serious research to pick up the best reliable and cheap external hdd/ssd available on the market:

Disclosure: Please note that this Blog contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward me a small commission – at no extra cost for you.
  • SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 500GB - Up to 540MB/s - USB 3.1 External Solid State Drive
  • WD My Passport Go SSD Cobalt Portable External Storage, USB 3.0 
  • Toshiba Canvio Advance Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0
  • WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive HDD, USB 3.0
  • Seagate Portable External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0
{getButton} $text={Check it on amazon} $icon={cart} $color={#232F3E}

 

That is all. Share with us your MEGA experience on the comment.

If you find Linux-Tech&More helpful, consider supporting it on Patreon or Liberapay. For supporting it via Paypal contact me.{alertIdea}

Tags:
Djalel Oukid

PhD student, Master degree in Microbial biotechnology , Microbiologist, Middle school science teacher, designer, video editor, podcaster & blogger. linkedin portfolio github

Comments are welcomed and encouraged on this blog. Spam, abusive and off-topics comments will be deleted.Please read our Comments policy before commenting.

Post a Comment (0)
Previous Post Next Post