Finally, MEGAsync is live on Flathub!

For me, MEGA is the best free secure Cloud Storage that support Linux natively and strengthen your privacy fortress on the guilty internet world.
My MEGA experience
I started using MEGA as my main cloud-storage in 2018, after trying many useless Linux third-party google drive client apps, for one reason official prebuilt package for most distros that you can download from the company website. However, this is not the only advantage MEGA has over Google cloud storage as, in addition to End-to-End Encryption feature, the team behind it really takes care of the penguin & opensource community by providing useful Firefox, Thunderbird and file manager extensions that makes your life even easier on your favourite distro. Furthermore, you can enjoy the integrated secure communication service.
You can exchange messages, share your files and have audio/video calls with MEGA’s end-to-end encrypted chat. MEGA explains.
Setup Flatpak
Install Megasync Flatpak app
flatpak install flathub nz.mega.MEGAsync{codeBox}
Run Megasync
flatpak run nz.mega.MEGAsync{codeBox}
Bonus
