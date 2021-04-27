How to install Free Download Manager on Debian-based distros (Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS...)?

If you are a previous/current Windows user you might hear about Free Download Manager as a free opensource alternative to IDM. Previously FDM was only available on windows but recently the Team behind it make it available for Linux users. With plenty of choices you may have as a penguin user, The features-rich FDM is a big addition to your apps arsenal.

In this article, we will learn how to install it on a Linux system, specifically on Debian-based distributions such as Ubuntu.

