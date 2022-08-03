How to fix a read-only NTFS partition on Linux?

Over the past ten years of Linux usage, I have frequently switched from Windows to Linux without properly restarting the Microsoft OS, which has caused me problems with NTFS/Windows partitions. To fix these problems, I was obliged to restart my Linux distro so that I could reboot the "hibernated Windows OS"; it was annoying.



One day I said there must be a way less painful, so I went to my favorite web browser, Firefox, and did a simple search to find the helpful "ntfsfix" tool that got me rid of that annoyance. To not be stingy, I decided to share with you how to use this small and powerful tool.

What is ntfsfix?

ntfsfix is ​​a command-line tool that can fix some common NTFS issues.

"It repairs some fundamental NTFS inconsistencies, resets the NTFS journal file, and schedules an NTFS consistency check for the first boot into Windows," explains Ubuntu.

This tool has several uses, but the results are not guaranteed. So use it at your own risk.



How to fix a read-only NTFS partition/disk on Linux? Open a terminal window; Make sure that the utility is there. Otherwise, you can get it by installing the NTFS-3G package: ِ Check: ntfsfix -v or Install: sudo apt install ntfs-3g (Change the last command line depending on the distribution you are using.) {codeBox} List block devices (disks & partitions) using lsblk: lsblk{codeBox} After identifying the affected device, repair it using the following command line: ntfsfix /dev/sdXY (replace sdXY with the appropriate device path.) {codeBox} Umount the device & mount it again;

Congratulations, you have fixed a problem that took me months in a minute. 📣Do you know another utility that can fix this problem? Tell us in the comments.