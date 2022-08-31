Tuxedo Pulse 15 Gen 2 Unboxing & First impressions!

Today's article is special for us Linux users as we will experience the unboxing of a laptop built with Linux in mind: the Tuxedo Plus 15 Gen 2 from TuxedoComputers.

Disclaimer: TuxedoComputers does not sponsor this article, meaning that the article will express my own experience with all credibility and impartiality. {alertinfo}

Packaging

In addition to the tuxedo tape surrounding the outer box, the company pastes two vertical ones to allow you to detect if someone else tried to open the package.

Outer Packaging Box

After opening the outer box, you may find one of the seasonal goodies that come with the company's computers. In my case, I found a tux mouse pad. After opening the outer box, you may find one of the seasonal goodies that come with the company's computers. In my case, I found a tux mouse pad.

What is in the box?

On the top, we have The Tuxedo Plus 15 Gen 2 Laptop. Next, we have two slots: the "left slot" contains only a 65W charger, while in the right slot, we have manuals and other goodies such as a notepad, 2 AMD stickers, two pens, and a WebFAI USB flash drive for Linux system recovery.



First impression!

The Pulse 15 Gen 2 looks attractive in addition to being light, thin, solid, and metallic in texture and does not attract fingerprints. Unfortunately, it failed the one-handed opening test. But don't worry, your slight disappointment will quickly pass when you meet its beautiful display. We will discuss its specifications in the review article.

Above the screen, we find a small webcam lens, two microphones, and an infrared camera.

The track-pad is broad and a bit rough. That means I won't be able to use it for a long time because it will irritate my finger skin. Anyway, I'll give it a try and let you know.

The keyboard is full-sized and has large keys, but it has short "key travels" due to the compact chassis design. You should have noticed something special about the keyboard, don't you? Yes, it is the TUX super key. I don't glorify the Linux logo, but the Windows logo is boring.

Finally, let's check the ports.

On the left side, we have a micro-SD Card-Reader, a Kensington Lock, a Gigabit LAN RJ45 port, a Headphone jack, one USB 2.0 Typ-A, and one USB 3.2 Gen2 Typ-A. On the right side, we have a DC-IN power port, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Typ-C, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one USB 3.2 Gen2 Typ-A.



📢 I'll benchmark the laptop and use it as my primary device for the next two weeks, so stay tuned for a full review in the coming days.

