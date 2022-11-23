TUXEDO OS 2 is in the incubator, and it's being fed updates and improvements

The preview version of Tuxedo OS 2 provides several updates to various components of the operating system, including:



Kernel : TUXEDO-optimized kernel version 5.15.0-10052;

Graphics : Mesa stable 22.2.3;

Audio & Video : Pipewire 0.3.60 & Wireplumber 0.4.12;

Desktop environment : Plasma 5.26.3, KDE Frameworks 5.100, and Qt 5.15.7;

Installer : TUXEDO-calamares 3.2.60 revised version;

Software: Firefox 107.0.

The updates mentioned above may seem few, but they significantly improve the user experience that TUXEDO OS offers. Moreover, I presume we will see more updates and improvements in the final version.



