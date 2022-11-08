Tuxedo OS, is it just another Ubuntu-based distro?

TUXEDOComputers has announced the first version of its new Ubuntu-based operating system that comes pre-installed on their Linux devices under the name Tuxedo OS 1. Of course, the new distro is an addition to the Linux community, but what makes Tuxedo OS different from Vanilla Ubuntu or other popular distros? Is it the perfect expected distro?

Key features

Tuxedo OS is differentiated from most other Ubuntu-based distros by: