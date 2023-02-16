COSMO JrTrack, a kid smartwatch that helps parents keep their kids safe

For USA customers only: Unfortunately, COSMO services are only available to US consumers. The company expressed its hope to expand its services to other countries, but hope alone is not enough.

No video calling: Currently, JrTrack does not support video calls. However, the COSMO team claims that they are planning this feature.

T-mobile coverage dependent: T-mobile coverage is good but not comprehensive, so limiting JrTrack to the T-mobile network is a defect that COSMO must fix by cooperating with other providers.

No shared membership plans: Each JrTrack smartwatch requires a separate COSMO membership, and customers can not use their existing phone plan. Yes, each JrTrack has a dedicated phone number, but providing a shared membership plan is possible and required, as not all parents have only one child.

24-hour only battery life: As a father, I have responsibilities, and as a human being, I may forget, and these factors may make me forget to charge my kids JrTrack smartwatches at the end of the day, and therefore go out of power the next day when the kids are outside. In other words, the battery life needs improvement, which we hope will be in the next generation.