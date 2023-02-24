Linux Foundation offers up to 50% off on Linux certifications & bootcamps

Linux Foundation offers up to 50% off on Linux certifications & bootcamps
The Linux Foundation is a non-profit consortium dedicated to supporting the growth and promotion of Linux, free software, and open-source technologies and is the official sponsor of the Linux creator Linus Torvalds.
The Foundation provides the Linux and open-source communities with many high-quality services, most notably the online training and certification program provided by Linux community leaders and senior developers from open-source communities.
As a promotion strategy and to expand the community of Linux experts, the Linux Foundation periodically offers massive discounts on this program.

What is LF's Training & Certification program?

The LF's Training Program targets modern open-source technologies, the most promising and in demand in the digital market. It includes Bootcamps, Certifications, SkillCreds, and Bundles:
Program Catalog
Bootcamps
Certifications
SkillCreds
Bundles

LF's February promo

The Linux Foundation's promos are a prominent opportunity to invest in yourself, develop your skills, and enhance your CV. This month, the Foundation is offering significant discounts on its Training & Certification program:

LF's February promo
Deal Deal details
Save 50% on bootcamps and bundles
  • Promo code: AWARDS23
  • Ends: 02/28
Save 30% on SkillCreds and certifications
  • Promo code: AWARDCERT23
  • Ends: 02/28

