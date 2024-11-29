TUXEDO OS Saga: Updates, Overhauls, and a Sprinkle of Drama

TUXEDO OS, TUXEDOComputers' in-house Linux distribution, continues to receive regular updates and overhauls, with the last few weeks being no exception, albeit with a bit of drama!



Versioning Scheme? Say Goodbye!



In the first week of November (or, more precisely, the last week of October), TUXEDO OS introduced a shift by discontinuing its versioning schema. What was initially expected to be TUXEDO OS 4 is now simply TUXEDO OS. According to the development team, this decision aligns with the hybrid nature of the distribution (a change that, while unexpected, seems reasonable).

But let’s not get lost in semantics; the update itself is monumental. This release, which I’ll still call TUXEDO OS 4 for clarity, is rebased on Ubuntu 24.04 and delivers a host of updates:

Kernel 6.11

Mesa 24.2

NVIDIA 560 driver series

KDE Plasma 6.1.5

Updated core applications like Firefox Thunderbird , and Calamares Installer.

The Guided Upgrade Script Setback

To make transitioning from the Ubuntu 22.04-based TUXEDO OS 3 smooth, a guided upgrade script was introduced. The idea? A seamless upgrade without requiring a fresh install. The reality? Not so much.

The initial version of the script caused significant errors, resulting in failed upgrade attempts. In response, the TUXEDO development team took the script offline for additional testing. After intensive debugging and testing, the updated script is finally live this week (or should be by the time you read this). If you were stuck on TUXEDO OS 3 because of the botched first attempt, rejoice! You can now upgrade without issues.



License Drama in the Linux Ocean

If you thought the upgrade challenges were the only excitement for TUXEDO and the Linux community, think again. Just last week, the GPL licensing of TUXEDO drivers sparked a heated debate. Initially released under GPLv3+, the drivers were criticized for being incompatible with the Linux kernel’s GPLv2 license.

I am not here to start a new debate, as there’s already enough debate sailing in the Linux ocean, but I must say this kind of license debate is becoming more extreme over time.{alertWarning}

In response to community feedback (and some intense discussions), the TUXEDO team re-released the drivers under GPLv2+. This move makes them compatible with the kernel’s license and potentially paves the way for their long-term integration into the mainline kernel.

If this integration happens, it will be a significant enhancement for TUXEDO hardware users. No additional drivers would be needed, regardless of your distro. Better yet, this could lead to improved compatibility for other hardware using similar modules and motherboards.

Drama Isn’t Always a Bad Thing!



Let’s face it: a little drama keeps things interesting. From canceled versioning to upgrade hiccups and licensing debates, TUXEDO OS has had an eventful few weeks. But through it all, one thing remains clear—the Linux community (TUXEDO team as a member) listens, adapts, and continues to improve.

And honestly? I think the Linux world thrives on a bit of chaos!

