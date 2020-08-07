How to install uGet on Linux and integrate it with the web browser?

Linux offer many download manager option, but in my opinion the best one is uGet download manger, so how to install it and integrate it with your browser?

uGet is available by default in most Linux distribution repository, we use Ubuntu 20.04 as example in this Tutorial.









uGet installation

You have two ways to install uGet on Ubuntu:



1. From the official repository

sudo apt install uget

2- From the official uget team ppa

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:uget-team/ppa

uGet-Web browser integration