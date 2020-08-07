How to install uGet on Linux and integrate it with the web browser?

Linux offer many download manager option, but in my opinion the best one is uGet download manger, so how to install it and integrate it with your browser?
uGet is available by default in most Linux distribution repository, we use Ubuntu 20.04 as example in this Tutorial.
- uGet installation
You have two ways to install uGet on Ubuntu:
1. From the official repository
sudo apt install uget
2- From the official uget team ppa
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:uget-team/ppa
- uGet-Web browser integration
After install it let's integrate it with the web browser, I use Firefox but the integration addon is also available for Opera & Chrome.
1.First you should install the uget integrator package: you can istalling it on ubuntu from the official uget team uget which we add it before or manually. I will install it for the official ppa so:
sudo apt install uget-integrator
2.After that install uget integrator browser extension.
3.The extension may need some configuration but it work perfectly (watch the video for more details).
🔚 That is all i hope that i help you.
🤔 What is your favourite download manager?
