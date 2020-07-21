How to hide desktop icons on Ubuntu 20.04?

Recently, I bought a new laptop, and of course i erased the installed windows operating system, and I decided to give ubuntu 20.04 a try, after installing it, I said to myself: Why not making a series about Ubuntu tips and tricks? And this is what happened, as today I will show you how to hide the personal folders and the trash icon on the ubuntu 20.04 desktop. so let's go.









Hiding it will take a few clicks and will take just a minute of your time:

1. First, you should install gnome tweaks using the software center or the command line

2. Second launch gnome tweaks app.

3. Third go to extensions section on the side bar and look for desktop icons

4. After that Click on cog icon and Turn off show the personal folders and the trash icons.

5. Enjoy 😊





