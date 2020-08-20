Telegram is considered one of the best social media platforms and it has a native Linux desktop app, but i don't know why the default window frame look bad, fortunately it possible to Use System Window Frame, so How to Make Telegram’s Linux App Use System Window Frame? This is what we will cover in this tutorial; let's go.



Open Telegram

Go to menu > Settings > Advanced

Scroll down to ‘System Integration’

Check ‘Use System Window Frame’ option.