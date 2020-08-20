Telegram is considered one of the best social media platforms and it has a native Linux desktop app, but i don't know why the default window frame look bad, fortunately it possible to Use System Window Frame, so How to Make Telegram’s Linux App Use System Window Frame? This is what we will cover in this tutorial; let's go.
- Open Telegram
- Go to menu > Settings > Advanced
- Scroll down to ‘System Integration’
- Check ‘Use System Window Frame’ option.
📢 Share your Telegram experience
No comments:
Comments are welcomed and encouraged on this blog. Spam, abusive and off-topics comments will be deleted.
For an advanced comments and discussion service, you can use Disqus.
Click Notify me, to get emails when I or someone else replies to your comment.
Post a Comment