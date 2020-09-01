How to integrate Clamtk antivirus with Dolphin file manager?

ClamTk is a graphical front-end for ClamAV opensource antivirus. It is designed to be an easy-to-use, lightweight, on-demand antivirus scanner for Linux systems. it's available in most linux distribution repository.

The application has some addons, which provide context menu functionality for file managers, Thunar, Nemo, GNOME Files and Dolphin, allowing users to directly send files to ClamTk for scanning.

The majority of distribution only include clamtk-gnome file addon, so how to integrate clamtk with dolphin in such a case? I will explain that in this humble tutorial, let's go.



Clamtk dolphin file manager integration

Install clamtk using the command line or the software center. I use manjaro on this tutorial so change the command line depending on the distribution you use.

sudo pacman -Syu clamtk