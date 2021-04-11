How to make a bootable Windows USB drive on Linux using Woeusb-ng?

As a Linux user, you may need to make a bootable Windows USB drive for testing and education purposes or even to install it alongside your favourite distro. Whatever your reasons, you will be able to create a Microsoft OS bootable flash drive after reading this humble post. So power on your system and plug in your USB flash drive as you are only a few lines away from acquire this skill.

Check out my List of top reliable USB flash drives. Learn more {alertIdea}



Step 1: open a teminal window and Install dependecies using the following command line



sudo apt install git p7zip-full python3-pip python3-wxgtk4.0{codeBox}

Step 2: Install Woeusb-ng using pip3 command line



sudo pip3 install WoeUSB-ng{codeBox}

Step 3: Launch Woeusb-ng from app menu launcher