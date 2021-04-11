How to make a bootable Windows USB drive on Linux using Woeusb-ng?

As a Linux user, you may need to make a bootable Windows USB drive for testing and education purposes or even to install it alongside your favourite distro. Whatever your reasons, you will be able to create a Microsoft OS bootable flash drive after reading this humble post. So power on your system and plug in your USB flash drive as you are only a few lines away from acquire this skill.
Check out my List of top reliable USB flash drives. Learn more {alertIdea}
Step 1: open a teminal window and Install dependecies using the following command line
sudo apt install git p7zip-full python3-pip python3-wxgtk4.0{codeBox}
Step 2: Install Woeusb-ng using pip3 command line
sudo pip3 install WoeUSB-ng{codeBox}
Step 3: Launch Woeusb-ng from app menu launcher
|Copyright: Linux-Tech&More
|Copyright: Linux-Tech&More
Step 6: Click install & be patient.
Step 7: Reboot and enter the boot manger on your bios by clicking repeatedly F12 or F9 depending on your PC brand.
|Copyright: Linux-Tech&More
That was all, I hope this tutorial helped you. However, just keep Linux as your primary system.{alertSuccess}
If you find Linux-Tech&More helpful, consider supporting it on Patreon or Liberapay. For supporting it via Paypal & Crypto currencies contact me.{alertIdea}