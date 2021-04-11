How to make a bootable Windows USB drive on Linux using Woeusb-ng?

byDjalel Oukid -
0
As a Linux user, you may need to make a bootable Windows USB drive for testing and education purposes or even to install it alongside your favourite distro. Whatever your reasons, you will be able to create a Microsoft OS bootable flash drive after reading this humble post. So power on your system and plug in your USB flash drive as you are only a few lines away from acquire this skill.
 
Check out my List of top reliable USB flash drives. Learn more {alertIdea}


Step 1: open a teminal window and Install dependecies using the following command line

sudo apt install git p7zip-full python3-pip python3-wxgtk4.0{codeBox} 

Step 2: Install Woeusb-ng using pip3 command line

sudo pip3 install WoeUSB-ng{codeBox}

Step 3: Launch Woeusb-ng from app menu launcher
 
Copyright: Linux-Tech&More
Step 4: Select ISO file & USB drive.
 
Copyright: Linux-Tech&More
Step 5: Enable use NTFS option from option menu.
Step 6: Click install & be patient.
Step 7: Reboot and enter the boot manger on your bios by clicking repeatedly F12 or F9 depending on your PC brand.

Copyright: Linux-Tech&More

That was all, I hope this tutorial helped you. However, just keep Linux as your primary system.{alertSuccess}

If you find Linux-Tech&More helpful, consider supporting it on Patreon or Liberapay. For supporting it via Paypal & Crypto currencies contact me.{alertIdea}
Tags:
Djalel Oukid

PhD student, Master degree in Microbial biotechnology , Microbiologist, Middle school science teacher, designer, video editor, podcaster & blogger. linkedin portfolio github

Comments are welcomed and encouraged on this blog. Spam, abusive and off-topics comments will be deleted. Please read our Comments policy before commenting.

Post a Comment (0)
Previous Post Next Post