They did it! PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition is live on PINE64 store

byDjalel Oukid -
0

A few months after their official collaboration with Manjaro, the PINE64 team announced, in the last few days, the availability of PINEPHONE Manjaro Community Edition smartphone for pre-order. And it has a killer feature!


Now, you can go to the pine64 store and pre-order the privacy-oriented PinePhone smartphone for only a $149.99, which came with:
  • Privacy Switches feature; this means that you can physically kill (disable) LTE (include GPS), Wifi/BT, Mic, and Camera. it's really a killer feature!
  • Manjaro Plasma Mobile OS pre-installed.
  • HD IPS capacitive touchscreen.
  • Quad-core 1.2 GHz ARM CPU.
  • 16GB Internal Flash Memory and 2GB of Ram.
  • USB type-C port. Yeah! it supports quick charge.
  • Removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery.

{getButton} $text={Get it on PINE64 store} $icon={cart} $color={#006ba1}{getButton} $text={PinePhone Anti Blue Light SP Film} $icon={cart} $color={#FF9900}


You like the idea, isn't? but you need more Storage and RAM?PINEPHONE – Beta Edition with Convergence Package Linux SmartPhone offers you the same previous specs with 3GB ram and 32GB of storage, instead of 2/16GB, for an additional 50$.

{getButton} $text={Get it on PINE64 store} $icon={cart} $color={#006ba1}

🤔 What you think about the future of Linux smartphone? Let us know in the comment. 
 
If you find Linux-Tech&More helpful, consider supporting it on Patreon or Liberapay. For supporting it via Paypal & Crypto currencies contact me.{alertIdea}

Disclosure: Please note that this Blog contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward me a small commission – at no extra cost for you.
Tags:
Djalel Oukid

PhD student, Master degree in Microbial biotechnology , Microbiologist, Middle school science teacher, designer, video editor, podcaster & blogger. linkedin portfolio github

Comments are welcomed and encouraged on this blog. Spam, abusive and off-topics comments will be deleted.Please read our Comments policy before commenting.

Post a Comment (0)
Previous Post Next Post