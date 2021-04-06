They did it! PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition is live on PINE64 store

A few months after their official collaboration with Manjaro, the PINE64 team announced, in the last few days, the availability of PINEPHONE Manjaro Community Edition smartphone for pre-order. And it has a killer feature!





Now, you can go to the pine64 store and pre-order the privacy-oriented PinePhone smartphone for only a $ 149.99, which came with:

Privacy Switches feature; this means that you can physically kill (disable) LTE (include GPS), Wifi/BT, Mic, and Camera. it's really a killer feature!



Manjaro Plasma Mobile OS pre-installed.

HD IPS capacitive touchscreen.

Quad-core 1.2 GHz ARM CPU.

16GB Internal Flash Memory and 2GB of Ram.

USB type-C port. Yeah! it supports quick charge.



Removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery.

You like the idea, isn't? but you need more Storage and RAM?PINEPHONE – Beta Edition with Convergence Package Linux SmartPhone offers you the same previous specs with 3GB ram and 32GB of storage, instead of 2/16GB, for an additional 50$.



