StarFighter Linux Laptop comes with tons of new and unique features! Available to pre-order in the next few days.

If you are a fan of the Linux OS, you must be happy as I am with the news of the releases of Linux devices. Today's article is one of that news.
StarLabs, the British company whose laptops we've reviewed in several articles on this humble blog, has announced a bunch of brief detail about their upcoming laptop, the StarFighter, which will be available to pre-order in the next few days.
There are still some vague details about the new fighter, as all we have at present are a set of brief specs tweets. Waiting for the final announcement, we can confirm the following key features of the laptop:
- Haptic glass touchpad that does not attract fingerprints;
- Detachable 2MP 60fps magnetic Webcam/Dual microphones. I found this an innovative alternative to a webcam kill switch;
|Image credit: Star Labs.
- High-resolution display: 16inch 4k matte display with 16:10 aspect ratio and Freesync support;
- DDR5 RAM;
- Two 4W front-facing speakers. These are the bulkiest built-in speakers I've ever seen! What about you?
|Image credit: Star Labs.
- Fingerprint sensor, located on the top left corner of the over-sized touchpad;
- Two USB ports with Thunderbolt support on Intel variants only;
|Image credit: Star Labs.
- Wireless kill switch;
- New controllers, Optiga TPM 2.0 and ITE 5570;
- Two M.2 2280 SSD slots that support Up to 8TB of storage
- Four CPU options, Intel Alder Lake Core i3-1215U, Intel Alder Lake Core i7-1255U, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, and Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900H;
- 85Wh battery.
There is no official announcement of prices, but most likely, it will range between 900$ and 3000$, depending on the configuration.
Finally, how do you expect this fighter to perform on the battleground?
