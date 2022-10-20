StarFighter Linux Laptop comes with tons of new and unique features! Available to pre-order in the next few days.



StarLabs, the British company whose laptops we've reviewed in several articles on this humble blog, has announced a bunch of brief detail about their upcoming laptop, the StarFighter, which will be available to pre-order in the next few days.





There are still some vague details about the new fighter, as all we have at present are a set of brief specs tweets. Waiting for the final announcement, we can confirm the following key features of the laptop:

Haptic glass touchpad that does not attract fingerprints;

Detachable 2MP 60fps magnetic Webcam/Dual microphones. I found this an innovative alternative to a webcam kill switch; Image credit: Star Labs.

High-resolution display: 16inch 4k matte display with 16:10 aspect ratio and Freesync support;



DDR5 RAM;

Two 4W front-facing speakers. These are the bulkiest built-in speakers I've ever seen! What about you? Image credit: Star Labs. Fingerprint sensor, located on the top left corner of the over-sized touchpad;



Two USB ports with Thunderbolt support on Intel variants only; Image credit: Star Labs. Wireless kill switch;

New controllers, Optiga TPM 2.0 and ITE 5570;

Two M.2 2280 SSD slots that support Up to 8TB of storage

Four CPU options, Intel Alder Lake Core i3-1215U, Intel Alder Lake Core i7-1255U, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, and Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900H;

85Wh battery.

There is no official announcement of prices, but most likely, it will range between 900$ and 3000$, depending on the configuration.

Finally, how do you expect this fighter to perform on the battleground?





Disclosure: Please note that this Blog contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward me a small commission – at no extra cost for you.