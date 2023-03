Mozilla released Firefox 111 with various vulnerability patches, improved Relay, and more!

How to get Firefox 111?



The Mozilla Firefox package is available in the repositories of almost (as a precautionary measure, I said almost) all Linux distributions. Accordingly, Linux users get the latest update after a few hours or, in the worst case, a few days after the official announcement.Also, Firefox 111 is available on Snap Store , Flathub, Google Play, and AppStore.Windows and macOS users can download it from the Mozilla website