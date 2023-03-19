Mozilla released Firefox 111 with various vulnerability patches, improved Relay, and more!

Firefox is a free, open-source, cross-platform web browser developed by the Mozilla foundation with security and privacy in mind.
Firefox browser receives updates and improvements constantly, and this time Mozilla could not wait more than a month from the release of version 110 to announce the release of Firefox 111.
What is new in Firefox 111?
Last but not least, Firefox Relay users can now create email masks directly from Firefox Credential Manager.
Also, Firefox 111 is available on Snap Store, Flathub, Google Play, and AppStore.
Windows and macOS users can download it from the Mozilla website.
Although minor, Firefox 111 update is undoubtedly appreciated: it patched various vulnerabilities, improved some features, and added a few new ones.
In this release, the Mozilla team patched plenty of security bugs, including but not limited to memory safety bugs (memory corruption), temporary "one-time" permissions bugs, and fullscreen notification bugs on Android.
Besides security patches, Firefox 111 offers Linuxers better PulseAudio's metadata (stream naming) support and flicker-less context menus on Wayland.
For KDE Plasma users using Firefox with client-side decoration (CSD) and fractional scaling, Mozilla fixed the annoying faulty scaling of maximize/minimize/close buttons.
Likewise, this version enabled Windows native notifications and presented Android users with a new built-in PDF viewer.
Developers can benefit from a new sandboxed storage API (Origin private file system access) that enables web applications to store and retrieve data securely. They should also be aware of Firefox 111's support for CSS Color Module Level 4.
Firefox now supports color(), lab(), lch(), oklab(), and oklch() CSS color functions.{alertInfo}
The Mozilla Firefox package is available in the repositories of almost (as a precautionary measure, I said almost) all Linux distributions. Accordingly, Linux users get the latest update after a few hours or, in the worst case, a few days after the official announcement.
How to get Firefox 111?
