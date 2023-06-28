What are the best open-source fonts (sources & families)?







As a content creator, I need to choose fonts carefully, especially concerning licenses, and this is why I mainly resort to using fonts with open-source licenses that allow me to publish my modest designs without fear of legal prosecution.

Where can you get open-source fonts?

There are many open-source fonts in the repositories of your favorite distribution that you may find enough to meet your design needs. In addition, many fonts libraries provide hundreds or even thousands of open-source fonts ready to download and use in your personal or commercial projects (documents, art paintings, logos, etc.).



Here is my list of the best fonts libraries (sources) from which you can get open-source fonts to use in your upcoming artistic creations: The Font Library contains hundreds of free fonts with different open-source licenses, most notably the SIL Open Font License(OFL), which allows commercial use of the font, such as its use in commercial products.



Google Fonts is my primary source for open-source fonts, especially when it comes to web fonts, and I do not rule out that you have used a font from this library even once in your life (Of course, I don't need to inform you that Google owns this library).

What are the best open-source fonts? The choice of fonts is subject to many criteria, including aesthetics and readability, though I still consider fonts as tastes that vary from person to person.



Anyway, here is my list of the top 19 open-source fonts family (which you may not like):

Noto (collection) Category : Sans, Serif, Mono, and Other styles.

Language & scripts support : +1,000 languages and +150 scripts (including Arabic, Chinese, Devanagari, Hebrew, and Cyrillic)

License: SIL Open Font License

The Noto fonts are available in your Linux distribution's repositories, and you can easily install them using the software store or the Command Line Interface (CLI):

Arch: sudo pacman -Sy noto-fonts

Fedora: sudo dnf install google-noto-fonts google-noto-cjk-fonts google-noto-sans-cjk-subset-fonts google-noto-serif-cjk-fonts

Ubuntu: sudo apt install fonts-noto{codeBox}

Ubuntu Category : Sans-serif

Language & scripts support : Latin, Greek, and Cyrillic

License: Ubuntu Font Licence



The Ubuntu font family is available in your Linux distribution's repositories, and you can easily install it using the software store or the Command Line Interface (CLI): Arch: sudo pacman -Sy ttf-ubuntu-font-family

Fedora (copr): sudo dnf copr enable atim/ubuntu-fonts -y && sudo dnf install ubuntu-family-fonts

Ubuntu (installed by default): sudo apt install fonts-ubuntu
Roboto Category : Sans-serif

Language & scripts support : Latin, Greek, Cyrillic

License: SIL Open Font License

The Roboto font family is available in your Linux distribution's repositories, and you can easily install it using the software store or the Command Line Interface (CLI): Arch: sudo pacman -Sy ttf-roboto

Fedora (copr): sudo dnf install google-roboto-fonts

Ubuntu: sudo apt install fonts-roboto
Inter Category : Sans-serif

Language & scripts support : Latin, Greek, and Cyrillic

License: SIL Open Font License

The Inter font family is available in your Linux distribution's repositories, and you can easily install it using the software store or the Command Line Interface (CLI): Arch: sudo pacman -Sy inter-font

Fedora (copr): sudo dnf install rsms-inter-fonts

Ubuntu: sudo apt install fonts-inter
Granada Category : Serif

Language & scripts support : Arabic and Latin

License: GNU General Public License

The Granada font is available in Debian-based distributions' repositories (included in the Arab Eyes fonts package), and you can easily install it using the software store or the Command Line Interface (CLI): Debian & Ubuntu: sudo apt install fonts-arabeyes
kaushan Script Category : Script

Language & scripts support : Latin

License: SIL Open Font License

The kaushan Script font is available in Debian-based distributions' repositories, and you can easily install it using the software store or the Command Line Interface (CLI): Debian & Ubuntu: sudo apt install fonts-kaushanscript
Open Sans Category : Sans-serif

Language & scripts support : Latin, Greek, Cyrillic, and Hebrew

License: SIL Open Font License

The Open Sans font family is available in your Linux distribution's repositories, and you can easily install it using the software store or the Command Line Interface (CLI): Arch: sudo pacman -Sy ttf-opensans

Fedora: sudo dnf install open-sans-fonts

Ubuntu: sudo apt install fonts-open-sans

IBM Plex Category : Sans, Serif, and Mono

Language & scripts support : Arabic, Cyrillic, Devanagari, Greek, Hebrew, Japanese, Korean, and Thai

License: SIL Open Font License



🗨What are your favorite open-source fonts?

