myTUXEDO, a Nextcloud based storage offered with TUXEDO devices

{tocify} $title={Table of Contents}

What is myTUXEDO?

myTUXEDO is an open-source Nextcloud-based cloud storage service developed by TUXEDOComputers. It has a dozen of productivity and security features, the most important of which are:

LUKS-encrypted storage (256bit key).

Decentralized GPG-encrypted backups.

SSL-encrypted connection and data transfer.

Cross-platform sync/access client (Linux, Mac, Windows, Android & iOS). 2FA & passwordless authentication support.

File versioning and advanced file-sharing options (password-protected link, expiration date, note, etc.). Activity tracking and permissions control.

Built-in document/media viewer (image, video, pdf, etc.).

Integrated virus scanner (ClamAV) on the server side.

RAID implementation (for high availability and high performance).

Appointment planner with integrated calendar, task management, and address book. WebDAV, CalDAV, and CardDAV protocols support.

30-day recycle bin (up to 50% of storage space). How to get myTUXEDO? When you buy a TUXEDO device, you get myTUXEDO registration code affixed to the last page of the manual. You use the reg-code at account creation on myTUXEDO web portal to get 10GB of free storage forever (If you buy more than one device, you can use the codes to expand the space).

You can access and manage your cloud storage (upload, download, delete, etc.) via the official Web app or the Nextcloud app on your desktop or mobile device.