

Nowadays, TUXEDO OS is my primary distribution. However, for some unknown reason (perhaps nostalgia), I decided to give Linux Mint 21.2 a try, and here is my list of the top 5 things to do after installing it.

In 2014, I tried Linux Mint for the first time and was impressed with its exceptional and user-friendly experience compared to other distributions. Although I was an absolute distro hopper, Linux Mint became my primary OS alongside Ubuntu for over three years.Nowadays, TUXEDO OS is my primary distribution. However, for some unknown reason (perhaps nostalgia), I decided to give Linux Mint 21.2 a try, and here is my list of the top 5 things to do after installing it.

This article is sponsored by TUXEDOComputers, a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale. To learn more, read our Code of Ethics.{alertInfo}

{tocify} $title={Table of Contents}

What are the top 5 things to do after installing Linux Mint 21.2?

Check for Update

Whichever distribution you have installed, first and foremost, you should perform a system update to ensure fixing post-release bugs and getting last-minute upgrades, thus avoiding problems that may spoil your pleasure and experience later.

To do so, you can use the user-friendly software updater or run the following command line on your terminal:



Sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade{codeBox} Enable Firewall No matter how secure Linux is, activating and configuring a firewall is something that you should consider after installing your favorite distribution. Linux Mint 21.2 features a dormant built-in firewall, but you can activate it with the click of a button using the pre-installed GUFW application.



The default UFW firewall settings, I think, are sufficient for most cases, but you can configure it further according to your needs using GUFW.



Configure Automatic Backup I know that Linux Mint is more stable than most other distros, but the ideal is non-existent, and you should expect errors, so backups are required.



Linux Mint comes with a tool, dubbed Timeshift, that allows you to take periodic snapshots of your system, ensuring that you can access it in the event of errors or if you break it. It features a straightforward menu, a clean interface, and effortless system backup options.



Install the Additional Drivers Some hardware , such as Nvidia graphic cards and certain WiFi adapters, require additional proprietary drivers to work or to perform better.



Under Linux Mint, you can use the preloaded "Driver Manager" software to check and install such drivers.

Additionally, you may need to install multimedia codecs if you forget to check the "Install multimedia codecs" option during Linux Mint installation.



Customize the System Look No matter how beautiful it is, I typically personalize the desktop look of any Linux distribution I install by customizing the theme , installing some extensions or widgets, and changing the default background.



Fortunately, Linux Mint, with its various editions, especially Cinnamon, puts many customization options at your fingertips, allowing you to easily change and install themes, icons, desklets, or widgets using the "Themes" and "Desklets" apps.





Conclusion By default, Linux Mint 21.2 offers an impressive experience that you can further enhance by following the above steps. However, the Linux Mint team should start exploring and implementing modern technologies, like Wayland, to improve its users' experience.

Is there anything important that I didn't mention that you believe is necessary to do after installing Linux Mint 21.2?

