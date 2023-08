No More Need for Translation Add-ons with the Upcoming Firefox 117!

I must admit, it was unfortunate to see my favorite web browser, Firefox , lacking the automatic translation feature found in most of the Google-infected Chromium-based browsers. I used several translation add-ons, which often crashed with each update, to avoid using Google Chrome and similar browsers.Fortunately, I can finally bid farewell to those add-ons as Firefox plans to introduce a built-in automatic translation feature in the upcoming 117 release. This news has me excited enough to try out the beta version! Without further ado, Let's dive into the details.