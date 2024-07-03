ONLYOFFICE 8.1 Unveiled With Supercharged PDF Editor & More

Although I primarily use LibreOffice as my main office suite, I must recognize the features that ONLYOFFICE provides and the accelerated improvements it has achieved this year. The new ONLYOFFICE 8.1 release strengthens my viewpoint. Let's explore what's new in ONLYOFFICE 8.1.

What's New in ONLYOFFICE 8.1?



Along with fixing hundreds of vulnerabilities and bugs (exactly 432), the new release brings dozens of new features, primarily in the PDF editor, as well as numerous useful improvements.



A Real PDF Editor



Edit PDFs Like Never Before with ONLYOFFICE 8.1



ONLYOFFICE 8.1 enriches its PDF editor's capabilities, positioning it as a compelling alternative to other closed-source paid solutions and online tools. The PDF editor now supports text editing, accessible by clicking the "Edit Text" button on the "Home" tab. As a teacher who often needs to edit PDF documents, this new feature makes such tasks a breeze.

With this update, the PDF editor also supports page deletion, rotation (left or right), and insertion (blank page before or after), all easily accessible from the "Home" tab (remember to enable "Edit PDF"). Moreover, you can now insert and adjust existing objects, including images, tables, hyperlinks, and equations. On the "Home" tab, click "Edit PDF," then go to the "Insert" tab to add an object (some options are directly accessible on the "Home" tab). To adjust an existing object like an image, select it and edit (rotate, resize, etc.). Is there anything easier than this?

ONLYOFFICE 8.1 also enhances the annotating mode, which you can switch to from the editing mode using the mode switcher in the top header. Now, after enabling the "Select" tool from the ribbon and selecting an object (such as text), a mini toolbar opens, making annotation convenient and straightforward.

While the new PDF editor meets the PDF editing needs of most users, it still lacks one of my most-used features in PDF editors: the ability to insert pages from another PDF file or merge PDF documents. I hope that future updates will address this limitation.



No More DOCXF Format



DOCXF Eliminated! Accessible PDF Forms with ONLYOFFICE 8.1

ONLYOFFICE 8.1 has eliminated the DOCXF format and now uses PDF forms, allowing you to easily create complex forms entirely in PDF. This change ensures that users with various devices and software can fill out your forms more easily, unlike DOCXF forms, which require compatible software to open and edit.



Improved RTL Support



RTL Just Got Better with ONLYOFFICE 8.1



RTL support, introduced in ONLYOFFICE 8.0, has been further enhanced in version 8.1, which I greatly appreciate as I frequently edit documents in Arabic. This release offers improved word order and corrected alignment for different text types.

Additionally, ONLYOFFICE 8.1 enhances localization by supporting multiple new languages in the spreadsheet editor, including Bengali, Sinhala, and Serbian-Cyrillic (sr-Cyrl-RS), across all the editors.



Enhanced Compatibility in Document Editor



Accurate Colors, Easy Numbering: ONLYOFFICE 8.1 Document Editor Gets Even Better!



Since not all users use the same office suite (and I don't expect that to change), ONLYOFFICE 8.1's document editor correctly recognizes and applies the correct page color when you open a document created in another office suite. You can customize it using the new "Colors" option in the "Layout" tab. How would you rate ONLYOFFICE's compatibility with files from other office suites?

The ONLYOFFICE mobile version now offers a better view of documents with tables and paragraphs with non-zero indents.{alertInfo}

Moreover, this update offers extra control over the page numbering format, allowing you to easily customize the page numbering format from the header and footer settings accessible from the right sidebar (or left sidebar if you use an RTL interface).

Following in the PDF editor's footsteps, the document editor now provides one-click switching between modes (Editing, Reviewing, or Viewing). From the top header toolbar, switch to the mode you want without worrying about disturbing other authors, as the switch will not affect other users.



Extra Security in Spreadsheet Editor



Cell-Level Security! Share Spreadsheets with Protected Ranges



For users of ONLYOFFICE Docs (online editors), you can now share spreadsheets with restricted viewing of cell ranges, thanks to the new "Protect Range" feature available in the "Protection" tab.

Collaboration Made Easy: Version History with Highlighted Edits



Furthermore, the Version History feature in the "Collaboration" tab now highlights changed cells, making collaboration in spreadsheets more manageable.

Create Custom Functions with Macros in ONLYOFFICE Spreadsheet Editor 8.1

Besides, with this release, you can copy or move sheets between workbooks within one browser session, use "GETPIVOTDATA" and "IMPORTRANGE" functions, create custom functions using macros, and enjoy ligature support.



New Slide Master in Presentation Editor



Create presentations faster! Edit all slides with the new Slide Master feature

ONLYOFFICE 8.1 introduces two significant new features in the presentation editor: Slide Master and Animation Pane. The Slide Master allows you to edit the layout for all slides simultaneously, including title style, fonts, watermarks, and more. To enter Slide Master mode, go to the "View" tab and click the "Slide Master" button on the top toolbar. Then, edit the slides as needed via the "Home" and "Insert" tabs. This feature will be very handy for students and teachers preparing new presentations or tweaking old ones.

Manage Slide Animations Easily with the New Animation Pane

The Animation Pane offers a comprehensive overview of the animation effects applied to your slides, allowing you to manage animation order, duration, start point, and more, much like using a timeline in a video editor. To display the Animation Pane, go to the "Animation" tab and click on the "Animation Pane" button on the right of the top toolbar.

New Slide Settings in ONLYOFFICE Presentation Editor 8.1



Further, the Slide Settings section in the right panel has welcomed new settings, namely "Show Background Graphics," "Reset Background to the Theme Background," and "Apply Settings to All Slides."

