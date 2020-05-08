Top things to do after installing Solus plasma





Solus Plasma is a successful "marriage ❤️" between two ambitious projects. The first partner is the KDE desktop, and the second partner is the Solus distribution. After a year of their "marriage", they had a stable and special distribution, characterized by smoothness and continuous updates. But like any distribution, after installing it on your computer 💻, you should take some necessary steps and add some aesthetic touches.



What are these steps and touches? This is what we will get to know in the following lines. Turn on your computer 🔌 and let's go.





1. Check for updates (reboot):

using the command line:

sudo eopkg up -y



You can also Check for updates using the software center:







2. Install a firewall and enable it: one of the best and user-friendly firewall software for Linux is UFW with the The GUI – Gufw, so let's install it:

sudo eopkg it gufw -y

You can also install it using the software center:

Enable it:

3. Configure application launcher: