Top things to do after installing Solus plasma

Solus Plasma is a successful "marriage ❤️" between two ambitious projects. The first partner is the KDE desktop, and the second partner is the Solus distribution. After a year of their "marriage", they had a stable and special distribution, characterized by smoothness and continuous updates. But like any distribution, after installing it on your computer 💻, you should take some necessary steps and add some aesthetic touches.
What are these steps and touches? This is what we will get to know in the following lines. Turn on your computer 🔌 and let's go.
1. Check for updates (reboot):
- using the command line:
sudo eopkg up -y
- You can also Check for updates using the software center:
2. Install a firewall and enable it: one of the best and user-friendly firewall software for Linux is UFW with the The GUI – Gufw, so let's install it:
sudo eopkg it gufw -y
- You can also install it using the software center:
- Enable it:
3. Configure application launcher:
- Change the launcher icon (Right click on the launcher icon)
- You can also use an alternative launcher widget show:
- Application dashboard: a fullscreen application
launcher.
- Application menu: a launcher based on cascading popup menus.
4. Add some widget: (Right click on the desktop)
- System load widget: Tiny CPU/RAM/SWAP monitor.
- Network monitor widget: a network usage monitor
- Folder view widget: display the contents of folders.
- Sticky note widget.
5. Make it your own by:
- Changing the wallpaper: KDE plasma offers many options for setting up your desktop wallpaper, discover it, and choose the one that suits you best.
- Install some themes and icons: personally, i like the defaults theme, but this is Linux "Freedom of Choice", so you can try:
- Materia kde theme
sudo eopkg it materia-kde
- Adapta kde theme
sudo eopkg it adapta-kde
- Papirus icons
sudo eopkg it papirus-icon-theme
- Download some from the KDE store.
- Install some apps: Kdenlive for video editing, Blender for 3D editing, Gimp for image editing, Inkscape for vector graphics editing, Simplenote for notes taking... Why not install them using a single command line! (you can modify the list of softwares):
sudo eopkg it kdenlive blender gimp inkscape simplenote -y
- Configure Firefox:
6. Enjoy 😃.
