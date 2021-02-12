Buy a Linux printer: HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 All-in-One Printer review

Most of the time, Linux users use printers that are not specifically designed to work on Linux, so the printer may not work as it should, if it doesn't, then do not wait for the attention of the manufacturer, therefore some research now can prevent you from a headache later.
It is quite possible today to purchase a certified or compatible Linux printer. When the manufacturer says that its printer supports Linux, it says it has completed several tests to ensure that the printer works properly on that system. You will also get serious technical support from the people working in the manufacturer.
After some serious research about printers and Linux, I found some of these "strange machines" that proved to be "good for Linux".
Since these printers are of different types (according to the way they work), I decided to devote an article and review to each one. Today I'm going to start with the HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 All-in-One Printer. What are its pros/cons, and is it worth buying? We will answer these questions from a Linux user's perspective.
Specifications{alertInfo}
I will try to make the specifications clear and simple, so I will only mention the most important ones:
|Model
|HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 All-in-One Printer (5LJ23A)
|Print technology
|HP Thermal Inkjet
|Ports & Connectivity
|1 USB 2.0; 1 Ethernet; 1 Wireless 802.11b/g/n; 1 RJ-11 Fax
|Memory
|256 MB
|Print speed (ISO)
|Up to 20 ppm (Black) / Up to 10 ppm (color)
|Maximum number of copies
|99 copies
|Max Output capacity
|60 sheets
|Input capacity
|Up to 225 sheets
|Copy resolution
|Up to 600 dpi
|Scan technology
|Contact Image Sensor (CIS)
|Scan resolution
|Up to 1200 dpi
|Fax
|Color/Up to 100 pages/4 sec per page/Up to 300dpi
|Paper sizes
|A4; A5; A6; B5(JIS); Executive; Index card 3.5 x 5 in; Index card 4 x 6 in; Index card 5 x 8 in; Index card A4; Index card Letter; 3.5 x 5 in; 4 x 6 in; 5 x 7 in; 13 x 18 cm; 8 x 10 in; 10 x 15 cm; L; Photo 2L; Letter; Statement; Envelope #10; Envelope C5; Envelope C6; Envelope DL; Envelope Monarch; Card Envelope 4.4 x 6 in; Hagaki; Ofuku Hagaki; Japanese Envelope Chou #3; Japanese Envelope Chou #4
|Paper types
|Plain Paper, HP Photo Papers, HP Matte Brochure or Professional Paper, HP Matte Presentation Paper, HP Glossy Brochure or Professional Paper, Other Photo Inkjet Papers, Other Matte Inkjet Papers, Other Glossy Inkjet Papers, Thick Plain Paper,Light/Recycled Plain Paper,HP Tri-fold Brochure Paper, Glossy.
|Operating system
|Linux, Mac, Windows, Android, iOS
|Price
Pros{alertSuccess}
- Penguin (Linux) friendly-supported printer: no more “Linux compatibility” headache.
- Easy to setup using the HPLIP (HP Linux Imaging and Printing) software.
- All-in-One: So you don’t need a seperate Fax or scanner.
- Available in 3 different colors: Coral, Oasis, Basalt, personally I found Coral more attractive.
- RAM is more than enough (for home and small bussniess).
- You can save money on ink by subscribing to HP Instant ink (ink cartridge replacement service): If you “handle” this service well, you will save a lot of money on printer ink in the long run. Just don't go over the supscription limit.
- Automatic two-sided printing.
- Automatic document feeder (Standard, 35 sheets).
- Easy mobile printing using HP smart app/Apple AirPrint™/Wi-Fi® Direct Printing.
- Large Input capacity (Personal/Small busniess).
- Wide range of supported paper sizes/types.
- 1-year warranty (hardware-limited)
Cons {alertError}
- Proprietary printer.
- 1-sided Automatic document feeder.
- Color printing could be faster.
- No Duplex Scan Function.
- HP collect printer usage data, especially when you subscribe to the instant ink service.
- The ink can dry up when left unused.
Special Features{alertWarning}
- 8 Free months of Instant Ink (100 pages/month): “Eight months of ink, delivered to your door”.
- 3 Free months of canva pro (Canva is a graphic design platform)
- Color touchscreen.
- Built-in security essentials: Basic encryption, password protection, Wi-Fi security, and document protection.
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- You can use HP smart app to create one-touch shortcuts for printing, emailing, and saving documents, and even more.
- Self-Healing Wi-Fi.
- Borderless printing.
- Mopria™ Certified (Mopria is a mobile printing standard).
- Energy star certified.
- Climate friendly: Made of recycled plastic…
- Scan to email via the HP Smart app.
- PC fax send and Fax to PC.
My impression{alertImpression}
Hp made the right decision by providing native printers support for Linux operating system as GNU/Linux users community is expanding every day.
HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 is one of the most recommended printers for Linux users due to its official support for the "Penguin system".
This printer is powerful enough for personal and small business work and it has many features that will enhance your printing experience. Its set up is easy, fast and painless.
The latter got a high rating from most of its users, who expressed their happiness with their purchases. In addition, they recommend purchasing it.
To be objective, we must say that the printer has some privacy-related cons as it is a proprietary printer. But let's be realistic, most manufacturers today (if I do not say all of them), collect usage data, and even users data, at least HP was honest from the beginning and confirmed that it will not use your data in anything illegal!
Until open source printers appears, this cons can be ignored (dealt with).
In general, HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 is a recommended Linux printer.
Not a fan of Inkjet printers? don't worry I have something for you; a review of one of the best Linux laser printers is on the pipeline.