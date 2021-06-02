A laser printer for Linux users: HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw review

We are still with "Buy a Linux printer" series, which in its previous articles we reviewed two of the best inkjet printers that support Linux.
- HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 All-in-One Wireless Printer review
- HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 All-in-One Printer review
However, not all Penguin users like inkjet technology so, as we promised you in previous articles of that ambitious humble series, today we will be reviewing one of the best Linux laser printers. Then, let's anatomize HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless All-in-One printer so we can decide together if it's worth buying.
Specifications{alertInfo}
I will try to make the specifications clear and simple, so I will only mention the most important ones:
|Model
|HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw (7KW75A)
|Print technology
|Laser
|Ports & Connectivity
|1 Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port; 1 Built-in Fast Ethernet 10/100/1000 Base-TX network port, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4/5GHz wireless, 1 Fax port, 1 Front Host USB
|Memory
|256 MB
|Print speed (ISO)
|
Up to 22 ppm (Black & Color)
|Maximum number of copies
|99 copies
|Max Output capacity
|Up to 100 sheets
|Input capacity
|1 sheet in Tray 1; Up to 250 sheets in Tray 2
|Copy resolution
|Up to 600 dpi
|Scan technology
|Contact Image Sensor (CIS)
|Scan resolution
|Up to 1200 dpi
|Fax
|Color; Speed Dials: Up to 120 pages; Transmission Speed: 3 sec per page; Resolution: Up to 300dpi; Memory: Up to 1300 pages.
|Paper sizes
|
Executive (184 x 267 mm); Oficio 8.5x13 (216 x 330 mm); 4 x 6 (102 x 152 mm); 5 x 8 (127 x 203 mm); A4 (210 x 299 mm); A5 (148 x 210 mm); A6 (105 x 148 mm); B5(JIS) (182 x 257 mm); B6(JIS) (128 x 182 mm); 10 x 15cm (100 x 150 mm); Oficio (216 x 340 mm); 16K (195 x 270 mm; 184 x 260 mm; 197 x 273mm); Postcard(JIS) (100 x 147 mm); Double Postcard(JIS) (147 x 200 mm); Envelope #10 (105 x 241 mm); Envelope Monarch (98 x 191 mm); Envelope B5 (176 x 250 mm); Envelope C5 (162 x 229 mm); Envelope DL (110 x 220 mm); A5-R (210 x 148 mm)
|Paper types
|
Paper (bond, brochure, coloured, glossy, heavy, letterhead, light, photo, plain, preprinted, prepunched, recycled, rough), transparencies, labels, envelopes, cardstock
|Operating system
|Linux, Mac, Windows, Android, iOS
|Price
|{getButton} $text={Check it on amazon} $icon={info} $color={#e47911}{getButton} $text={Check it on Best Buy (USA)} $icon={info} $color={#0A4ABF}
Pros{alertSuccess}
- Full Linux support: All device functions and features which are available from HPLIP are supported.
- Painless setup using HPLIP (HP Linux Imaging and Printing software).
- Multifunction printer: Print, Copy, Scan, Fax.
- Compact and fast enough
- You don't need to worry about Memory (RAM) as it is more than enough for personal & small business use.
- Automatic two-sided printing & Automatic document feeder (Standard, 50 sheets).
- Mobile friendly: Printing using HP smart app; HP ePrint; Apple AirPrint™; Wi-Fi® Direct Printing.
- Large touchscreen display for better navigation.
- One-year unit exchange warranty.
Cons {alertError}
- Proprietary printer.
- Input capacity could be large.
- No Duplex ADF scanning .
- HP may collect your printer usage data.
- No model color options: If you don't like white then you don't have a choice here because the printer body only comes in white color.
Special Features{alertWarning}
- Real-time threat detection and software validation.
- Dual band Wi-Fi.
- JetIntelligence technology (an HP-exclusive bundle of features): saving energy (up to 53%), anti-fraud (counterfeit), lower cost per page, auto seal removal.
- EPEAT Qualified (Silver)
- Instant-on Technology.
- Energy star certified.
My impression{alertImpression}
The first thing that strikes me of this printer is its excellent support for my beloved Linux system. Moreover the speed of the printer is very suitable for personal and small businesses. On the other hand, the printer comes with a protection system that is updated periodically as well as a dual wi-fi, which allows it to provide a good wireless connection. Without forgetting the technologies built into the printer, some of which are exclusive.
Most of those who bought this printer expressed their satisfaction with its performance, and what confirms this is that the printer received a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on the Amazon store, where more than 1600 users participated in this evaluation.
The disadvantage of the printer, in my opinion, is that the printer firmware is closed source.
So, as a Linux user, do I recommend this printer? Is it worth buying? In short, yes.
The disadvantage of the printer, in my opinion, is that the printer firmware is closed source.
So, as a Linux user, do I recommend this printer? Is it worth buying? In short, yes.
Shopping time{alertShopping}
Disclosure: Please note that this Blog contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward me a small commission – at no extra cost for you.
We do not recommend the use of the installment payment (12-Month financing...) options nor the purchase of additional protection (insurance) plans. For more details (including reasons) read our Ethics policy. {alertCaution}
- HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw
{getButton} $text={Shop now (Amazon)} $icon={cart} $color={#FF9900}{getButton} $text={Shop now (Best Buy)} $icon={cart} $color={#0A4ABF}
🖨 Cheapest Places to Buy Printer Ink Online
If you find Linux-Tech&More helpful, consider supporting it on Patreon or Liberapay. For supporting it via PayPal & Cryptocurrencies contact me.{alertIdea}