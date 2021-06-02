A laser printer for Linux users: HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw review

We are still with "Buy a Linux printer" series, which in its previous articles we reviewed two of the best inkjet printers that support Linux.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 All-in-One Wireless Printer review

HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 All-in-One Printer review

However, not all Penguin users like inkjet technology so, as we promised you in previous articles of that ambitious humble series, today we will be reviewing one of the best Linux laser printers. Then, let's anatomize HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw Wireless All-in-One printer so we can decide together if it's worth buying.



Specifications

I will try to make the specifications clear and simple, so I will only mention the most important ones:

Model HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw (7KW75A)

Print technology Laser Ports & Connectivity 1 Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port; 1 Built-in Fast Ethernet 10/100/1000 Base-TX network port, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4/5GHz wireless, 1 Fax port, 1 Front Host USB

Memory 256 MB Print speed (ISO) Up to 22 ppm (Black & Color) Maximum number of copies 99 copies Max Output capacity Up to 100 sheets Input capacity 1 sheet in Tray 1; Up to 250 sheets in Tray 2 Copy resolution Up to 600 dpi Scan technology Contact Image Sensor (CIS) Scan resolution Up to 1200 dpi Fax Color; Speed Dials: Up to 120 pages; Transmission Speed: 3 sec per page; Resolution: Up to 300dpi; Memory: Up to 1300 pages.

Paper sizes Executive (184 x 267 mm); Oficio 8.5x13 (216 x 330 mm); 4 x 6 (102 x 152 mm); 5 x 8 (127 x 203 mm); A4 (210 x 299 mm); A5 (148 x 210 mm); A6 (105 x 148 mm); B5(JIS) (182 x 257 mm); B6(JIS) (128 x 182 mm); 10 x 15cm (100 x 150 mm); Oficio (216 x 340 mm); 16K (195 x 270 mm; 184 x 260 mm; 197 x 273mm); Postcard(JIS) (100 x 147 mm); Double Postcard(JIS) (147 x 200 mm); Envelope #10 (105 x 241 mm); Envelope Monarch (98 x 191 mm); Envelope B5 (176 x 250 mm); Envelope C5 (162 x 229 mm); Envelope DL (110 x 220 mm); A5-R (210 x 148 mm) Paper types Paper (bond, brochure, coloured, glossy, heavy, letterhead, light, photo, plain, preprinted, prepunched, recycled, rough), transparencies, labels, envelopes, cardstock Operating system Linux, Mac, Windows, Android, iOS





Pros Full Linux support: All device functions and features which are available from HPLIP are supported.

Painless setup using HPLIP (HP Linux Imaging and Printing software ).

Multifunction printer: Print, Copy, Scan, Fax.

Compact and fast enough



You don't need to worry about Memory (RAM) as it is more than enough for personal & small business use.

Automatic two-sided printing & Automatic document feeder (Standard, 50 sheets).

Mobile friendly: Printing using HP smart app; HP ePrint; Apple AirPrint™; Wi-Fi® Direct Printing.

Large touchscreen display for better navigation.



One-year unit exchange warranty. Cons Proprietary printer.

Input capacity could be large.



No Duplex ADF scanning .

HP may collect your printer usage data.

No model color options: If you don't like white then you don't have a choice here because the printer body only comes in white color.



Special Features Real-time threat detection and software validation.

Dual band Wi-Fi.

JetIntelligence technology ( an HP-exclusive bundle of features): saving energy (up to 53%), anti-fraud (counterfeit), lower cost per page, auto seal removal.



EPEAT Qualified (Silver)



Instant-on Technology.

Energy star certified. My impression