VPN battles: NordVPN review from a Linuxer's perspective!

In "VPN Battles" I try to study the most important and prominent VPN services that currently dominate the market in order to give an opportunity for Linux-Tech&More readers and the tech community to choose the best suitable VPN for them.

NordVPN is one of the biggest names in the VPNs indutry, if not the biggest. In addition, the statistics indicate that it is a market leader par excellence! After this introduction, you must ask what makes it special? What are its pros, cons and features? We will answer all these questions and many more in this review.





Sepecial Features

Efficient kill switch : a features that block (stop) internet traffic on your device if If the VPN stops suddenly.

Split tunneling : This feature allows you to choose which application use the VPN tunnel and which don't.



Bug bounty program : The company pays significant rewards to researchers who find vulnerabilities and bugs in their system.

Multihop connection (Double VPN): This feature allows you to route your connection through a second VPN, which will make it more difficult to expose your true identity (IP) in case of any breach (hack).

Verified "No-logs" VPN: The NordVPN "no-logs" statement is confirmed by two independent audits.



Strong encryption: with built-in leak protection.



Directly supports the Tor network: You can access Tor directly and without complications when you use NordVPN, which will give you an extra layer of protection;

NordVPN CyberSec: "CyberSec is a feature protecting you from ads, unsafe connections, and malicious sites. You can read more about it.", explain NordVPN.



Support cryptocurrency payment : Bitcoin, Etherium, .

Cross platform: supports Linux, Android, Mac, Windows, iOS.



Pros



Uses WireGuard by default (NordLynx): OpenVPN and IKEv2 are also supported;

5600+ servers & 60+ countries : NordVPN is constantly working on upgrading its servers to ensure a stable and fast connection;

Unlimited bandwidth (data);

Impressive speed: NordVPN is one of the fastest VPN in the market;



Safe and secure torrenting (P2P): NordVPN have dedicated & optimized servers for torrenting, it's also fully compatible with most torrenting clients including qbittorrent and deluge ;



Dedicated Linux app (command-line);

Browser extension: Firefox & Chrome VPN extension;



Easy to use: Installing and using the application is easy, even using the command line is simple and does not require much effort;

Support 6 devices at the same time: Six (6) is not the largest number in the market, but it is sufficient for most Internet users ;

"30-day risk-free money-back guarantee".

24/7 live chat customer support.

Cons

Proprietary ;



No free plan ;

Renewal costs are a bit high ;

Paid static IP addresses feature: NordVPN offers this feature as a supscription add-ons ($5.83 per month); iTopVPN offers this feature at no additional cost. You can read the full review of this service on "iTopVPN review". My impression

NordVPN is an excellent VPN that offers the best features and technologies in one package. In addition to its support for Linux and open source encryption software/protocols such as OpenVPN and WireGuard, it is a verified "No-Log" VPN. NordVPN offers significant discounts on a regular basis, which you can check out in the deals section below. All this makes me recommend it as one of the best VPN options.

