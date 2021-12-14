The StarLabs kingdom has a new king!

My impression {alertImpression}

StarBook represents a great addition to the Linux community and truly deserves the title of the new King of StarLabs by the dint of its performance, features, and new technologies. Starbook effectively meets most of the needs of Linux users and respects their privacy and open-source culture. However, the lack of dedicated graphics card options is a flaw that needs to be fixed as soon as possible. In conclusion, we can say without hesitation that it is one of the best Linux laptops.