HandBrake 1.6.0, a major release that brings AV1 video encoding

Handbrake is one of the best (for me, it is the best) video transcoder (converter) tools out there. It is free, open-source, and natively supports Linux. In the past few days, the HandBrake team announced the release of HandBrake 1.6.0 with numerous new features and improvements.

, a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale.

This article is sponsored by

{tocify} $title={Table of Contents}

New & improved encoders and filters





AV1 video codec: Handbrake now supports AV1 video encoding via SVT-AV1 software encoder and Intel QSV hardware encoder;

VP9, NVENC HEVC, and VCN HEVC 10-bit encoders;

H.264 (also referred to as MPEG-4) levels 6, 6.1, and 6.2;

H.264/H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 profiles;

Bwdif deinterlace filter;

Improved Autocrop, Comb Detect, Decomb, Denoise, Detelecine, Grayscale, Denoise, Chroma Smooth, and Sharpen filters.

New presets & configuration parameters

In addition to the new encoders and filters, HandBrake 1.6.0 features new and revised presets to make your video encoding life easy-breezy:



4K AV1 General, QSV (Hardware), and MKV (Matroska) presets;

4K HEVC General presets;

Revised and renamed Web presets: in this version, Web presets are renamed to Creator, Email, and Social.