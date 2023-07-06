The New Generation of the InfinityBook 16 Pro Linux Laptop is Available for Pre-Order

Building upon the success of its predecessors, the InfinityBook 16 Pro Gen8, from TUXEDO Computers, combines sleek design, top-notch performance, and advanced capabilities to deliver an outstanding user experience. In this blog post, we will explore the key features of this powerhouse laptop that make it a compelling choice for Linux professionals and enthusiasts alike.
This article is sponsored by TUXEDOComputers, a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale. To learn more, read our Code of Ethics.{alertInfo}
What New Upgrades Does Gen8 Bring?
High-Quality Display
|Image credits: TUXEDO Computers
The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 features a 16-inch WQHD Omnia display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing a spacious viewing area for improved multitasking and content creation. With a color gamut of approximately 100% sRGB, a brightness of 350 nits, a refresh rate of 240 Hz, and a matte, non-glare finish, the display ensures a pleasant and comfortable visual experience. To optimize battery life, you can adjust the refresh rate to a maximum of 60 Hz.
Powerful Processor & Enhanced Graphics
At the heart of the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 lies the Intel Core i7-13700H processor. With 14 cores, 20 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 5.0 GHz, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking, fast data processing, and efficient performance across various applications.
In addition to the energy-efficient Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 offers two dedicated graphics card options: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4070, both equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and support NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology. These high-performance graphics cards deliver smooth and immersive graphics, enabling accelerated workflows and enhancing your overall experience.
Besides, with support for up to 3 external displays, you can create a versatile workstation setup to enhance your productivity.
Faster Memory & Larger StorageWith DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and two upgradeable sockets, the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen 8 offers a maximum capacity of 64 GB in a dual-channel configuration, allowing for smoother multitasking, faster data access, and improved overall system performance, especially when working with memory-intensive applications or handling large files. The laptop also features two M.2 2280 slots for NVMe SSDs (PCI-Express 4.0 x4), providing ample storage space (up to 8 TB) and faster data transfer speeds.
Decent Battery Life & Convenient Connectivity
The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0b with HDCP 2.2, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 with DisplayPort 1.4a (connected to dedicated GPU).
The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen 8 is equipped with an integrated 80 Wh lithium-polymer battery, offering extended battery life (more than 7 hours) for uninterrupted productivity on the go.
How Much Does This Linux-Powered Laptop Cost?
|Image credits: TUXEDO Computers
The new InfinityBook Pro 16 offers a unified edition (one variant), combining the best features of the previous generation's "Workstation" and "Max Performance" editions.
The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen 8 is now available for pre-order on the TUXEDO Computers website, with customizable options to tailor the laptop to your specific needs, including two color options: Deep Grey and Ice Grey. It also offers a variety of operating system options, including TUXEDO OS, Ubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, and Kubuntu.
The base configuration starts at €1,300 (~USD 1,414) and includes the Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16-inch Omnia display, 16 GB of Samsung 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD.
