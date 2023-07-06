The New Generation of the InfinityBook 16 Pro Linux Laptop is Available for Pre-Order

What New Upgrades Does Gen8 Bring? High-Quality Display



The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 features a 16-inch WQHD Omnia display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing a spacious viewing area for improved multitasking and content creation. With a color gamut of approximately 100% sRGB, a brightness of 350 nits, a refresh rate of 240 Hz, and a matte, non-glare finish, the display ensures a pleasant and comfortable visual experience. To optimize battery life , you can adjust the refresh rate to a maximum of 60 Hz. Powerful Processor & Enhanced Graphics

At the heart of the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 lies the Intel Core i7-13700H processor. With 14 cores, 20 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 5.0 GHz, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking, fast data processing, and efficient performance across various applications.

In addition to the energy-efficient Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 offers two dedicated graphics card options: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4070, both equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and support NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology. These high-performance graphics cards deliver smooth and immersive graphics, enabling accelerated workflows and enhancing your overall experience.

Besides, with support for up to 3 external displays, you can create a versatile workstation setup to enhance your productivity.

Faster Memory & Larger Storage With DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and two upgradeable sockets, the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen 8 offers a maximum capacity of 64 GB in a dual-channel configuration, allowing for smoother multitasking, faster data access, and improved overall system performance, especially when working with memory-intensive applications or handling large files. The laptop also features two M.2 2280 slots for NVMe SSDs (PCI-Express 4.0 x4), providing ample storage space (up to 8 TB) and faster data transfer speeds.



Decent Battery Life & Convenient Connectivity

The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0b with HDCP 2.2, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 with DisplayPort 1.4a (connected to dedicated GPU).





The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen 8 is equipped with an integrated 80 Wh lithium-polymer battery, offering extended battery life (more than 7 hours) for uninterrupted productivity on the go How Much Does This Linux-Powered Laptop Cost? Image credits: TUXEDO Computers



The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen 8 is now available for pre-order on the

The base configuration starts at €1,300 (~USD 1,414) and includes the Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16-inch Omnia display, 16 GB of Samsung 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD. The new InfinityBook Pro 16 offers a unified edition (one variant), combining the best features of the previous generation's "Workstation" and "Max Performance" editions.The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen 8 is now available for pre-order on the TUXEDO Computers website , with customizable options to tailor the laptop to your specific needs, including two color options: Deep Grey and Ice Grey. It also offers a variety of operating system options, including TUXEDO OS Ubuntu , Ubuntu Budgie, and Kubuntu.The base configuration starts at €1,300 (~USD 1,414) and includes the Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16-inch Omnia display, 16 GB of Samsung 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD.