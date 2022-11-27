My comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Linux deals

Deals season is here, and it's an opportunity for Linux users (I'm certainly one of them) to power up their Linux experience by purchasing new Linux hardware or services at discounted prices. What I am trying to do in this article is to build a comprehensive guide to the best Linux deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This guide includes deals for laptops, processors, cloud storage, hosting, courses, VPN and email providers, and more. Without further ado, let's browse the guide.
I will attempt to keep this article updated, adding new deals as they appear and removing the expired ones, so bookmark this page and keep coming back.{alertSuccess}
Linux hardware
Laptops/PCs
Star Labs
Star Labs offers the Linux community many ambitious laptop models with Linux pre-installed and configured for you. You can read my detailed reviews of their laptops here.
For a limited time and as an official black Friday promotion, you can save from 10 to 30% on three of its laptop models:
- StarLite: Save 10% using discount code BLACKFRIDAY10 at checkout.
- StarFighter: Save 10%. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
- StarLite Mk III (Old version): Save 30% using discount code BLACKFRIDAY10 at checkout.
The StarFightr discount offer expires on the 28th of November, 2022.{alertWarning}
Purism
Purism hardware represents a great addition to the Linux world. They build the most secure laptops, mini PCs, and phones you can buy.
This end-year sale, the privacy-oriented enterprise offers 200$ off on Librem 14 laptop and 60$ off on the Librem mini PC:
- Librem 14: Save 200$ using coupon code L14SALE22 at checkout.
- Librem mini PC: Save 60$ using coupon code PRIVACYFIRST at checkout.
The Librem 14 discount offer expires on the 31th of January, 2023.{alertWarning}
Cloud Storage
pCloud
pCloud is a cloud storage founded in Switzerland in 2013. It is one of the most secure encrypted cloud storage that provides native Linux support with an easy-to-use GUI client. Until the 30th of November 2022, pCloud offers up to 85% off on LIFETIME plans.
Courses & Certifications
Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation offers tons of content, certifications, and training options from Linux community leaders and top developers in the open-source community.
This Cyber Monday, they have unmissable discounts on Courses, certifications, bootcamps, and bundles!
- Courses and certifications: Save 50%.
- Bootcamps and bundles: Save 65%.
The Linux Foundation discount will start on 28/11 and expire on 05/12, 2022. Promo codes will be available on the landing page.{alertWarning}
VPN
NordVPN
NordVPN is an excellent No-Log verified VPN that offers the best features and technologies in one package. In addition, It supports Linux and open-source encryption protocols such as OpenVPN and WireGuard.
NordVPN offers significant discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday. This black Friday, you can save up to 68% on their VPN plans and get three months free.
AMAZON Cyber MondayLike every Cyber Monday, Amazon has great deals on electronics, computers, PC parts, etc.
- AMD CPU: Up to 50% off.
- Intel CPU: Up to 21% off.
- Crucial Drives and Memory: Up to 42% off.
- Corsair PC Products: Up to 31% off.
- Lexar Drives and Memory: Up to 31% off.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals expire on the 28th of November, 2022.{alertWarning}
Bonus
Smartphones & Smartwatches Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- Samsung Galaxy unlocked smartphones: Up to 25% off.
- Motorola Unlocked Phone: Up to 57% off.
- Sony Xperia Smartphones: Up to 44% off.
- Amazfit Smartwatches and Bands: Up to 42% off.
Non-Cyber week Linux deals
Linode Linode is one of the best Linux cloud hosting providers. It supports a lot of distros and applications, including WordPress, Nextcloud, Woocomerce, etc.
As part of Linode Promotional Offers, you can use my affiliate link to get $100 free credits, valid for 60 days, when you create a new account.
There is no expiration date and no coupon needed.{alertWarning}
📣 If you know of other deals related to Linux and open-source, let me know by leaving a comment or contacting me.
