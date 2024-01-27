Top 3 Promising Linux Desktop Distros in 2024



Venturing beyond the well-trodden paths of mainstream distributions, I've delved into the realm of lesser-known alternatives that promise distinctive and inventive approaches in 2024.

While your preferences may differ, I invite you to explore my curated list of the top 3 most promising distributions in 2024.

Although not universally recognized, these distributions are expected to bring noteworthy contributions marked by genuine creativity. Without prolonging the anticipation, let's dive into their introduction.

This article is sponsored by TUXEDOComputers, a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale. To learn more, read our Code of Ethics.{alertInfo}

Serpent OS

Let's explore Serpent OS, a distribution that has captured my attention over the past year. Founded by Ikey Doherty, the visionary behind the initial stages of Solus OS, he has returned with a new independent distribution that seeks to redefine Linux distribution norms.

Departing from the GNU toolchain and runtime, Serpent OS adopts a distribution-first approach, prioritizing compatibility later. This strategy empowers Ikey and collaborators to seamlessly integrate the latest open-source technologies, streamlining developer workflows and enhancing performance.

Simultaneously, users gain greater control over their systems, optimizing device potential and ensuring a stable experience, fortified against disruptive updates.

Serpent OS distinguishes itself with several key features. It eliminates the usr/bin split and is built entirely with clang, including the kernel. The distribution adopts musl as libc, relying on compiler optimizations over inline assembly, and uses libc++ instead of libstdc++. It leverages LLVM's binutils variants (lld, as, etc.) and follows a mixed source/binary distribution model.

The distribution transitions to newer CPUs, featuring Intel and AMD-specific optimizations, moving away from the x86_64-generic baseline. It offers capability-based subscriptions in the package manager, providing choices for hardware, user preferences, and more.

Serpent OS supports UEFI-only, phasing out legacy boot, and is fully open from bootstrap to rebuild scripts.

Optimized for serious workloads, Serpent OS relies on containers exclusively for third-party applications, eliminating compatibility hacks. It supports Wayland-only with X11 compatibility explored through containers. The distribution is fully stateless with management tools and patch upstreaming.

As Serpent OS continues to evolve, anticipation builds for its first stable release this year.

A noteworthy development is the collaboration between Serpent OS and Solus, planning to rebuild Solus OS on the foundations of Serpent OS.

Let's hope for a seamless journey without repeating past mistakes.



TUXEDO OS

If you're a devoted reader of my blog, you've likely come across my posts about TUXEDO OS, my primary distribution.

TUXEDO OS, based on Ubuntu and KDE PLASMA, offers distinctive features and follows a hybrid release model consisting of rolling- and point releases.

Developed by TUXEDO Computers, a German company renowned for crafting Linux-optimized devices, laptops, and computers, this distribution undergoes rigorous testing across a diverse range of hardware, including processors and graphics cards. This extensive testing contributes to enhancing Linux compatibility with a broad spectrum of hardware, given its foundation in open-source development.

Beyond hardware compatibility, TUXEDO OS provides robust control and customization tools, notably the TUXEDO Control Center. This feature-rich tool enables users to modify performance profiles, charging settings, and fan speed, and monitor device components in real-time through a modern and elegant interface.

Anticipate further enhancements to this tool, with more options expected to be rolled out throughout 2024.

In addition, TUXEDOComputers maintains an ongoing collaboration with KDE developers, signaling a commitment to delivering a unique desktop experience with KDE Plasma 6 and Wayland. This collaboration aims to ensure not only hardware compatibility but also high performance.

The question that arises is whether TUXEDO OS will emerge as the quintessential KDE Plasma distribution in 2024. The coming months will unveil the answer, and I'm eager to witness the developments ahead.



Pop!_OS

Like TUXEDO OS, Pop!_OS was founded by System76, a U.S.-based company specializing in computers tailored for Linux.

While Pop OS shares its Ubuntu base, it diverges with a highly customized GNOME desktop, ensuring an enhanced user experience.

In a departure from TUXEDO, System76 opted to forge an entirely new desktop using Rust, naming it COSMIC. This strategic move allowed them creative freedom and spared them the challenges of rectifying errors inherent in customizing GNOME.

COSMIC has undergone intensive development for over a year. In the upcoming months, we anticipate its inaugural release, commencing with the alpha release in February and culminating in the first stable release available for adoption across various distributions.

In addition to a revolutionary approach to desktop development, COSMIC introduces a host of innovative features designed to elevate the user experience.

The COSMIC Terminal stands out as a testament to this innovation, boasting bidirectional rendering, ligatures, desktop themes, syntax themes, and GPU rendering. Built on the alacritty_terminal framework with a custom renderer based on COSMIC Text, the terminal ensures optimal performance, even when handling resource-intensive tasks like displaying large text files.

COSMIC Randr, a command line utility developed for listing and configuring displays in Wayland, enhances the display management experience.



COSMIC embraces Hybrid Graphics Mode as the sole graphics mode, coupled with a power-saving setting to preserve battery life by turning off the dGPU when not required. This adaptive graphics strategy allows applications to run on the dGPU when necessary, seamlessly switching to the CPU’s integrated graphics for optimal energy efficiency.

Aesthetic enhancements come in the form of the Frosted Glass Effect, adding a blurred transparency to visual theming, and the Tiling Applet, providing users with the option to toggle Auto-tiling per workspace, bringing flexibility to workspace organization.

Introducing Floating Window Stacks, COSMIC allows users to pair windows together across applications, akin to tabs in a web browser.

System76 has confirmed that ongoing discussions are in progress to determine the optimal behavior of window stacking with floating (non-tiled) windows, with a focus on ensuring a cohesive user experience.{alertWarning}

The introduction of On-Screen Displays (OSDs) enhances graphical overlays for actions like adjusting volume, brightness, Alt + Tab between applications, or turning on Airplane Mode, aligning with COSMIC’s futuristic aesthetic.

As a finishing touch, COSMIC introduces Graffiti-themed wallpapers, adding a vibrant backdrop to complement the new aesthetic of the desktop environment.

I believe that what I've highlighted so far only scratches the surface of COSMIC's features, and we can anticipate further enhancements and additions throughout its development cycle this year.

In conclusion, as we eagerly await the stable releases and witness these distributions unfold throughout the year, one question lingers:

🗨Which Linux distribution do you believe will stand out in 2024?

