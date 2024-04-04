How to Update Your TUXEDO Linux Laptop BIOS & EC Firmware

Ah, those memories of wrestling with BIOS and Embedded Controller firmware (EC) updates on my laptop... It often meant resorting to Windows installations or risky workarounds, a headache for Linux users like myself. Manufacturers rarely provided tools for Linux users, leaving us in a bind.

But thankfully, recent years have seen improvements. Initiatives like fwupd and LVFS have lightened the load, offering official firmware updates. And with companies like TUXEDO Computers stepping up with Linux-optimized laptops, the process has become smoother.

In this guide, I'll explore the official method for updating BIOS and EC firmware on TUXEDO laptops, step by step. So, let's embark on this journey together and update your TUXEDO laptop firmware!

This article is sponsored by TUXEDOComputers , a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale. To learn more, read our Code of Ethics .{alertInfo}

{tocify} $title={Table of Contents}



Preparation and Action Plan for Your TUXEDO BIOS & EC Update Journey

For this journey, gather the following equipment: your TUXEDO Linux laptop (such as the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8), a USB flash drive, an AC adapter, and a stable internet connection. Ready? Let's dive in.

Downloading and Preparing Firmware

⋮ in the top-right corner. Access your TUXEDO account on the official website by clicking the vertical ellipsis iconin the top-right corner.

Once logged in, navigate to the "Downloads" section using the same vertical ellipsis icon ⋮ .

Here, you'll find BIOS updates available for your purchased devices. Download the package suitable for the device you wish to update its BIOS and EC firmware.

EFI Launcher package to create a bootable USB drive. Additionally, download theto create a bootable USB drive.

After downloading, insert the USB flash drive and format it to FAT32 format. If you're using TUXEDO OS , utilize the KDE partition manager for this task.

Extract the contents of the downloaded packages to the formatted USB flash drive, ensuring that the structure matches the one displayed in the screenshot below.

TUXEDO Firmware Update Files Structure