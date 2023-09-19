In-Depth Review of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8

Despite housing powerful hardware, The InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 remains lightweight and slim, weighing a mere 1.6 kg and measuring only 17mm in thickness, all while maintaining a sturdy build, thanks to its magnesium chassis.

Its textured metallic finish provides a comfortable and premium feel while hardly attracting fingerprints. Additionally, the dark laser-etched TUXEDO logo adds an elegant touch. It is worth noting that you have the option to opt for your very own custom logo or no logo at all instead of the TUXEDO logo.

The 140° hinge is well-balanced; it is neither too loose nor too tight, allowing you to lift the display lid with just one hand while securely maintaining its position at various angles once opened.

The only instances of plastic visible when using the InfinityBook Pro 16 are on the keyboard and the display frame.

This Linux-powered notebook is available in two color variants: Ice grey (Bright Silver), as featured in this article, and anthracite gray (Deep Grey). Overall, the InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 boasts a stylish premium design that, in my opinion, rivals even that of the MacBook.

Display

A Visual Delight!

After using the InfinityBook Pro 16 for two weeks, my initial impression of the display from the unboxing article remains unchanged: it is visually pleasing. The Omnia display delivers clean images and vibrant colors. The 89° viewing angles ensure comfortable positioning without compromising the clear visual experience. The 16-inch size and the 16:10 aspect ratio provide additional vertical screen space, enhancing productivity, readability, and multitasking capabilities.

Furthermore, the 350 nits brightness guarantees excellent visibility in well-lit environments, ensuring a comfortable visual experience even when working outdoors. Additionally, the 240Hz refresh rate offers smoother motion and improved responsiveness. Thanks to the matte anti-glare coating, the display potentially reduces eye strain.

So, is the InfinityBook's display perfect? As I always say, perfection is highly desirable but elusive. One drawback of this panel is its limited refresh rate options: 240Hz and 60Hz. The former is impressive but power-intensive, and the latter compromises the visual experience. I found this somewhat disappointing, as I had hoped for additional choices, such as 144Hz or at least 120Hz, to be available.