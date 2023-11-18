The AMD-Only TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled: Featuring a Stunning 3K Display, Powerful Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, and More!

After a rewarding two-year journey with the second generation of the AMD-powered TUXEDO Pulse Linux notebook, I'm thrilled to witness the launch of its highly anticipated successor – the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3.

Having found immense satisfaction in its performance, I eagerly look forward to exploring whether the new generation lives up to the high standards set by its predecessor and discovering the unique features that define this latest iteration.

This article is sponsored by TUXEDOComputers, a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale. To learn more, read our Code of Ethics.{alertInfo}

{tocify} $title={Table of Contents}

A New Heart With More Red Power

Without a doubt, the standout feature of the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 is the impressive addition of the new 4nm AMD powerhouse, the Ryzen 7 7840HS.

This processor is a marvel of high performance and energy efficiency, courtesy of the Zen 4 architecture. Boasting eight (8) cores with sixteen (16) threads, it can soar to speeds of up to 5.1 GHz with a maximum TDP of 54 watts.

Further, the new processor is equipped with a respectable iGPU, namely the AMD Radeon 780M, boasting 12 GPU cores and a graphics card frequency of up to 2700 MHz.



The processor's temperature is well managed by an above-average cooling system, perfectly suited for a 4nm powerhouse that excels in both heat and power management.

To put it briefly, This new processor marks a substantial leap forward from the previous generation.

Enhanced Display for an Elevated Visual Experience



The display on the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 wasn't subpar, but an upgrade was indeed demanded. The display on the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 wasn't subpar, but an upgrade was indeed demanded. TUXEDO Computers seems to have attentively listened to the Linux community's feedback.

Appropriately named, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 boasts a 14-inch LTPS display with an impressive 3K resolution, precisely 2880 x 1800 pixels. This results in a pixel density of 243 ppi, making the pixels nearly invisible to the naked eye.

What sets it apart is the 16:10 aspect ratio, providing extra vertical space, and a 180° tiltable hinge.

Moreover, the display covers 100% sRGB color space, offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz (switchable to 60 Hz), and a brightness of 300 nits.

Simply put, the new display panel effectively addresses the shortcomings of its predecessor.



Same Battery Life, Reduced Capacity

Surprisingly, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 maintains the same excellent battery life despite significantly reducing the battery capacity to 60 Wh for enhanced portability.

The new efficient battery is expected to deliver around 9 hours of moderate (medium) usage at 50% brightness, making it well-suited for outdoor tasks.

You can conveniently charge the 60 Wh battery using the included 100W USB-C power supply.

You can easily optimize your device's performance and battery life with the TUXEDO Control Center, which comes pre-installed with the TUXEDO in-house OS on your TUXEDO laptop.



Lighter and Ultra-Portable, Yet Still Solid



The TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 stands out as one of the lightest and most portable The TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 stands out as one of the lightest and most portable Linux laptops , weighing a mere 1.4 kg and boasting a slim 18 mm thickness, thanks to its new aluminum chassis.

Despite its compact build, this refreshed Pulse notebook features a broader-centered touchpad for enhanced navigation. The new design also adds a touch of style with its sleek black matte color.

Additionally, the sturdy construction ensures durability and reliability, making it a solid choice for on-the-go computing.



Versatile Ports & AMD Connectivity

The TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 takes its "AMD-only" commitment seriously by featuring the AMD RZ608 as the wireless module, providing Wi-Fi 6E (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands) and Bluetooth 5.2 support. Optionally, the Intel AX200 is also available as an option.

Additionally, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 offers a well-curated selection of ports, including two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4a and Power Delivery DC-In, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, one HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.3, a microSD card reader, and a Kensington Lock (though I haven't seen anyone use it yet).

With two DisplayPort 1.4a USB-C ports and an HDMI 2.0 port, the new Pulse can handle up to three external displays.



Soldered RAM, A Purposeful Choice



The Pulse 14 Gen3 introduces a noteworthy change by featuring 32 GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM soldered near the processor, offering reduced power consumption and a substantial performance boost for the integrated Radeon graphics card.

The decision to opt for 32 GB appears well-justified within this laptop category.

Similar to its predecessor, this generation maintains support for up to 8 TB PCIe 4 NVME SSD.



Preorder Open, Shipped Next Month

For those captivated by the latest enhancements, preorder for the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 is now open on the official website.

The base configuration, equipped with a 500 GB Samsung 980, starts at 934 euros (approximately $1020, excluding tax and shipping fees). Shipping is anticipated in the middle of next month, promising a relatively short wait.

For newcomers to TUXEDO laptops, it's worth noting that you can personalize your device with options like a custom logo, keyboard layout, and a unique super key.

🗨What are your thoughts on the new features introduced in the Pulse 14 Gen3? Does it spark your interest enough to consider it for your next laptop purchase?

