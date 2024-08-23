TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 Unveiled: The First 3-in-1 Convertible Linux Laptop

Convertible laptops have gained popularity in recent years, but many models produced by mainstream manufacturers often neglect Linux support. This can lead to a frustrating experience for Linux users who seek devices tailored to their operating system. Recognizing this gap, TUXEDOComputers has introduced the InfinityFlex 14, the first 3-in-1 convertible laptop designed specifically for Linux enthusiasts. Let's explore the features this hardware brings to the community.

This article is sponsored by TUXEDOComputers , a German company that produces Linux hardware, notebooks, computers, and more. Always and forever, all ideas and opinions on this website are wholly mine, as my values are not for sale. To learn more, read our Code of Ethics .{alertInfo}

Sleek Design with Aluminum Chassis



The TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 showcases a modern design with a silver aluminum chassis, complemented by plastic accents on the upper case and display frame to maintain a lightweight profile of approximately 1.5 kg.

Despite its compact dimensions (2cm thickness, 31.6 cm width, and 22.9 cm depth), the InfinityFlex 14 features a generously sized glass touchpad with integrated mouse buttons. While a dedicated numeric keypad is omitted, the white-backlighted keyboard keys are still full-sized, ensuring comfortable typing.



16:10 Touchscreen with Stylus Support



The InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 boasts a 14-inch IPS touchscreen with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. This wider aspect ratio provides extra vertical space, ideal for productivity tasks like image and video editing.

The display offers a brightness of 400 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in outdoor settings. The matte anti-glare coating further enhances readability by reducing reflections.

The screen covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, delivering vibrant and accurate colors. With a contrast ratio of 1500:1, images and videos appear sharp and detailed.

For creative users, the touchscreen supports a stylus pen with MPP 2.0 technology and 4096 pressure levels. This allows for precise drawing, writing, and sketching. The stylus pen is available for purchase separately from TUXEDO Computers.

The "Flex" in InfinityFlex isn't just a marketing gimmick. The laptop's screen can open up to 360°, offering versatility in usage. Whether you prefer the traditional laptop mode, a standalone touch monitor, or a large 14-inch tablet, the InfinityFlex 14 adapts to your needs thanks to its rigid double hinge.

As a Linux user, which mode do you think you'll use most often on this convertible laptop?



Ultra-Low Voltage CPU (Unfortunately, from Intel)



The InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 is powered by a 15-watt Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, featuring 10 cores and 12 threads. This processor can handle everyday tasks like web browsing, emails, and office applications. Additionally, the integrated Iris Xe Graphics, combined with the processor's occasional performance boost, allow for light to medium image and video editing.

As a Linux user, I find Intel products (especially CPUs) more of a drawback than a benefit, and I believe many in the Linux community would agree. AMD Ryzen options would be a better fit for this type of hardware, offering greater performance with less heat at similar, if not lower, prices. TUXEDO's choice of Intel may be due to limited options from their ODM/OEM partners. Hopefully, we'll see AMD options in the next generation.



55 Wh Battery & USB-C Charging



The InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 is equipped with a 55 Wh battery, providing approximately 6 hours of video playback and 5 hours of web browsing. While the battery life is decent, it could have been significantly longer if powered by a more efficient AMD Ryzen processor.

The TUXEDO Control Center offers options to optimize battery life by adjusting CPU frequency, active cores, and power consumption (TDP).

The InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 comes with a compact 100W USB-C power supply, weighing only 250 grams for added portability. Additionally, there's a barrel-plug power socket, allowing you to use a traditional AC adapter (not included) and free up the USB-C port.



Upgradable RAM & Storage



No soldered RAM here! You have the option to upgrade both the RAM (up to 64 GB DDR4-3200) and the storage (up to 8 TB) using the two M.2 SSD slots. While DDR4 RAM isn’t as fast as DDR5 found in some other TUXEDO models, it’s still more than enough to handle most tasks efficiently.

Besides, you get 10 GB of myTUXEDO cloud storage for free, allowing you to access your important files from anywhere.



4G / LTE Module & Privacy Switch



In addition to supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, the InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 offers an optional LTE 4G module from Huawei, providing high-speed web access and GPS via a SIM card when Wi-Fi is unavailable. This ensures you stay connected and productive almost anywhere. The 2-in-1 card reader for microSD or SIM cards is conveniently located on the left side, alongside the Kensington Lock, power button, USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port, 2-in-1 headphone microphone jack, and webcam microphone privacy switch. The latter physically disconnects both the 2.0-megapixel full HD webcam and the microphone, providing extra peace of mind for privacy-conscious users (and you should be one of them).

On the right side, in addition to the barrel-plug power socket, you'll find USB-A 3.2 Gen2, HDMI 2.0, USB-A 3.2 Gen2, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, allowing the InfinityFlex to drive up to three external screens. Both USB-C ports support DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery DC-In (20V / 5A, 100 watts).

Preorder Now Open, Shipping by Mid-September



The InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 is now available for preorder on TUXEDO Computers' official website, with shipments expected to begin in mid-September 2024. The base configuration, featuring 16 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD, is priced at EUR 1,000 (~ USD 1,114) excluding taxes and shipping.

Like all TUXEDO laptops, the InfinityFlex 14 Gen1 comes with TUXEDO OS, featuring the latest KDE Plasma desktop, with options to choose Ubuntu or Kubuntu, with or without full disk encryption. Customization options are also available, including a custom chassis logo and keyboard layout.

🗨 Is this the dream convertible Linux laptop for open-source artists?

